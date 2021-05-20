Beginning Friday, masks will no longer be required at Coors Field for Rockies games.

Fans are still encouraged to wear them if they are not fully vaccinated. The Rockies have hosted multiple vaccine clinics both inside the stadium and directly outside.

Other COVID-19 protocols, including limited capacity in elevators and social distancing markers for concession stands, are still in effect.

The Rockies previously announced that capacity will increase from 21,363 (42.6%) to 35,000 (70%) starting on June 1, 2021. Multiple teams across the league have recently announced plans to increase to 100 percent capacity, including the Braves, Twins and Phillies.

The Rockies are hosting the All-Star Game this July, and Governor Jared Polis said at the time of the announcement that he expected the stadium to be at full capacity by then.