America’s most accomplished Olympic gymnast has the full support of the nation’s first superstar in the sport.
“She would never say this about herself,” said Mary Lou Retton, the United States’ first women’s all-around gold medalist in gymnastics of Simone Biles. “But we’re here to say, it was heroic. Seriously. To pull out of the Olympics? I never would have felt comfortable to come forward and say anything.”
Retton was in Colorado Springs on Friday evening for a public event at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum along with the rest of the silver-medal winning 1984 women’s gymnastics team. Prior to answering questions in front of the gathering of 100 or so outside the museum’s entrance, Retton and teammate Kathy (Johnson) Clarke conducted an exclusive interview with The Gazette with a focus on Biles days after the most decorated athlete in the sport’s history withdrew from competition in the Tokyo Olympics for mental health.
Biles has since revealed that she suffered from “twisties,” a condition in which the brain and the body fall out of sync and the athlete is unable to control complicated, twisting moves.
“She can’t go to another event and not twist,” Retton said. “She does a twist on every event. The difficulty and the level that she is at, if she makes mistake or gets lost in a twist, she doesn’t come down and stub her toe. I mean, it can be devastating.”
Retton said she never dealt specifically with twisties but fought through similar situations. She always did so with plenty of time to prepare for competition and on floors that were far more padded than competition surfaces, luxuries Biles did not have in Tokyo. Retton also noted that of her four daughters that competed in gymnastics, two faced bouts with twisties.
“The enormous pressure she was under compounds it,” Retton said.
Clarke said she took a scratch in an international event for a similar mental condition, and she had no patience for those questioning Biles' toughness.
“It is as real as rain,” said Clarke, who followed a long gymnastics career (she was a member of the 1980 team that saw its Olympic opportunity lost to a boycott and later returned to be part of the 1984 squad) with a career as a commentator in the sport. “We all instantly know what she’s dealing with. What she did was to protect her health and her team.
“What we all in the sport right now need to do is show our love and support and respect for the greatest gymnast on the planet right now, who made an incredibly difficult decision but literally the only decision.”
Retton and Clarke were joined by Pam Bileck Flat, Michelle Dusserre Farrell, Tracee Talavera and Lucy Wener to field questions from the media and public on the museum’s plaza.
The team received a tour of the new museum the day before, and Retton said she in particular enjoyed the interactive map that allows visitors to locate Olympians from their home state. She said in her small hometown in West Virginia there was no expectation that someone could grow up and compete on that stage, and accessing such a registry in childhood (and seeing that 20-plus Olympians had come from her state) would have brought a welcome bit of hope.
Dusserre Farrell works as an advisor for the museum and oversees athlete engagement. She said bringing her teammates to the facility was like showing friends her Christmas presents.
The 1984 team was the first U.S. women’s team to earn a medal in the Olympics as Retton won gold. The U.S. team followed that pattern this week by taking silver as a team and Suni Lee joined Retton, Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin, Gabby Douglas and Biles.
“It’s a pretty tight sorority,” Retton said.