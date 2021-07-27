Former Colorado College hockey star and Hobey Baker Award winner Marty Sertich was retained as an assistant coach for the St. Thomas women's hockey team as it prepares for its first season at Division I under new coach Joel Johnson.
Sertich served the school in a similar capacity the previous four seasons when it played Division III.
Bethany Brausen was hired as an assistant coach for the program. She was an assistant the previous five seasons at Minnesota, where Johnson was associate head coach.
“I am incredibly excited to have Bethany and Marty join us as we move forward into a new chapter of the women’s hockey program,” Johnson said in a release. “Both Bethany and Marty bring extensive experience along with unique gifts and talents on and off the ice.”
Sertich joined the Tommies’ coaching staff in 2017. He was part of a St. Thomas staff that helped the 2018-19 Tommies to a late-season No. 1 national ranking, a school-record 25 victories and a D-III Frozen Four appearance.
According to Johnson, Sertich’s recruiting efforts helped attract a promising 2021 newcomer class with local and international talent.
Sertich, a native of Roseville, Minn., retired as a player in 2016 after a 10-year professional playing career in Europe and in the American Hockey League.
He was Hobey Baker winner as a junior in 2005 and the USA Hockey National Player of the Year at Colorado College. He also made All-America and was voted the WCHA Player of the Year.
A four-year letterman for the Tigers, he led the nation in points with 64 (27 goals, 37 assists) in 2004-05.
The 2004-05 team had a program-best 31 victories and advanced to the Frozen Four under coach Scott Owens.
Sertich served as team captain his senior year and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker. Over his four years with Colorado College, Sertich dressed for every game.
Following his college career, Sertich signed with the Dallas Stars as a free agent and was traded to the Colorado Avalanche. He never played a regular-season NHL game.
Sertich received the Man of the Year award for the Iowa Stars’ AHL team in Des Moines.
In October, Sertich will be honored by the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame when he is inducted along with Owens.
Sertich runs Tradition Hockey, a youth training program based in Roseville. He and his wife Becky have two daughters, Peyton and Mia.