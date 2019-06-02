Five individuals were inducted into the Colorado College Athletic Hall of Fame at the Colorado Springs Marriott on Saturday night.
Melanie Auguste ‘09 (women’s basketball), Patrick McGinnis ‘05 (men’s soccer), Horst Richardson (men’s soccer coach), Dick Schulte ‘75 (men’s soccer) and Marty Sertich ’06 (hockey) were enshrined .
Edward J. Robson ’54 (hockey) was the inaugural recipient of the Tiger Medal, presented to an individual or organization who made extraordinary contributions in support of CC athletics.