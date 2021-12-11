Preparation and prayer paid off for Markus Howard on Saturday in San Antonio.
With Will Barton III missing the Denver Nuggets’ 127-112 win over the Spurs with a non-COVID illness and Davon Reed taking Barton’s spot in the starting five, minutes off the bench were available. That hasn’t always been the case for Howard this season.
“When things aren’t going my way or things are out of my control, I just have to rely on the things that got me to this point. It’s been my faith and just continuing to work hard,” Howard said. “I know what it takes to get to this point.”
The second-year sharpshooter proved he could score when given the chance at the end of his rookie season. Nuggets coach Michael Malone credited Howard for helping the Nuggets beat Portland in the first round of last season’s playoffs amid a series of injuries to Denver’s backcourt. When another stretch of injuries and illnesses opened the door Saturday, Howard was ready. He made 6-of-12 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in 21 minutes. It was his first game this season playing more than 14 minutes and scoring in double figures.
“He’s not afraid, and he’s been patiently waiting. It’s not easy to wait, but tonight came his opportunity,” Malone said. “And he seized it.”
Five of Howard’s 3-pointers came in the second quarter when the Nuggets erased a one-point deficit and took a 74-56 lead at halftime after a 44-point second quarter. A 31-18 advantage in the third quarter helped the Nuggets stretch the lead to 30 points, which was enough to win despite a lackluster fourth quarter. The win helped the Nuggets go 4-3 on their longest road trip of the season and get to 13-13 on the season.
“I’m just fortunate,” Howard said. “Things kind of panned out for themselves tonight. I’m just happy we were able to finish this road trip with a win.”
Nikola Jokic made 15 of his 24 shots to lead the Nuggets, finishing with a game-high 35 points to go with 17 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal. Monte Morris and Bones Hyland added 19 and 16 points, respectively. Jokic, Morris and Hyland hit four 3-pointers apiece, as Denver finished 20 of 43 from deep.
“When we make shots, it’s easy to play,” Jokic said.
“We made 20 3s. That’s probably why we won the game.”
The Nuggets registered an assist on 33 of their 47 made field goals. Jokic and Facundo Campazzo each recorded eight helpers, while Morris and Aaron Gordon, who also scored 16 points, each added four.
“Guys were looking to make plays for their teammates, and it wasn’t just Nikola,” Malone said.
“When the ball is flying and we’re truly being a selfless team, we become really hard to guard.”
Howard benefitted from that ball movement and the stress it put on the Spurs’ defense more than most of his teammates in the finale of a seven-game road trip. While he may not have that same opportunity when the Nuggets will return to Ball Arena for the first time in a couple of weeks Monday against the Washington Wizards, Howard will be ready to help regardless of what his role looks like.
“At the end of the day, I just want to represent myself in the best way possible and just be a good teammate,” Howard said. “Everybody kind of has an opportunity at some point. It’s just about when you have it, just step it up and try and make the most of it.”