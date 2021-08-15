There's only one spot remaining on the Denver Nuggets' roster for next season after Markus Howard agreed to a two-way contract Sunday.
The Nuggets already had the maximum 15 standard contracts set for the upcoming season before the franchise announced Howard's deal, which will allow him to move between the Nuggets and their new G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold.
NBA teams are only allowed to have two players on two-way contracts, leaving just one potential NBA roster spot for another player.
After a standout four-year college career at Marquette, Howard averaged 2.8 points per game in limited minutes his rookie season. He scored 20 or more points in the final two games of the regular season and scored nine points in two different games against Portland in the first round of the playoffs.