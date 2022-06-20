DENVER - The clock was ticking down, but the Nuggets got MarJon Beauchamp in for a pre-draft workout Monday.
“I didn’t have this on my schedule,” Beauchamp said after his 12th pre-draft workout. “They wanted me to get in here.”
The Seattle native displayed a refined shot after shooting 24.2% from 3 in 12 games with the G League Ignite squad last season. Beauchamp said he’s been working on getting more arc on his jumper and ending his habit of bringing the ball down before getting into his shooting motion. Nuggets coach Michael Malone watched the workout alongside members of the front office and noticed the change in the 21-year-old’s jumper.
“He loved how my shot looked now because I’ve been working on it,” Beauchamp said. “I didn’t really have a good shooting season at Ignite or nothing, but I know I can shoot the ball. I feel like I changed my mechanics, and that’s what he said.”
The bouncy 6-foot-6 wing comes with a wingspan longer than seven feet. He said one of the biggest benefits of playing in the G League as opposed to the more traditional college route was the introduction to the defensive terminology used in the NBA and the exposure to the speed at which the professional game is played. The combination of athleticism and length allowed him to defend well against G League competition, something he feels can help him break into the NBA.
“I know that’s going to get me on the court," Beauchamp said. "I take pride in it. I feel like when I went to Ignite, I kind of built that, because I didn’t really have that in my game. I feel like I was the energy guy on my team.”
Beauchamp said he sees himself having a similar role to Pelicans wing Herbert Jones and Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges. He’s a former high-school teammate of Michael Porter Jr. at Nathan Hale where the duo played under former NBA player Brandon Roy. Beauchamp also got to meet Bones Hyland through their selection to the Rising Stars Challenge during last season’s All-Star festivities.
Most projections have him picked in the mid-to-late first round, which could lead to him being available for Denver’s first selection at No. 21. The workout was his first time coming to Colorado, he said, but he liked the potential fit with the Nuggets.
“I feel like I can fit in with them, bring my energy on the defensive side and just play full-court basketball,” Beauchamp said.
“My transition game, I feel like it’s the best in the draft, really.”
Ignite teammate Michael Foster Jr., DePaul’s Javon Freeman-Liberty, Marquette’s Justin Lewis, Aurora native Jaizec Lottie and Purdue’s Trevion Williams also worked out in Denver on Monday ahead of Thursday’s draft.
Williams enjoys Jokic’s pace
The 6-foot-10, 255-pound center from Purdue considers himself to be a solid passer and playmaker, but that’s not the only aspect of his game he wants to model after back-to-back Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
“He’s not going to let anyone speed him up. That’s kind of how I want to be. I want to play at my pace,” Williams said. “Their system is very similar. Jokic is someone I look up to. He’s a very unique player, and a unique passer, just a very unique brain for the game, man. Just watching the reads he makes, I try to do the same things, but kind of in my own way.”