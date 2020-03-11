NCAA's March Madness will go on without fans

The 2020 NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played without fans, according to a statement from NCAA president Mark Emmert.
Essential staff will be admitted. Family attendance will be limited, but the NCAA provided no guideline as to what those limitations will be.
Other upcoming NCAA championships will also be held without fans.
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew says it's “sad” that college coaches and players in the NCAA Tournament won’t get to experience the excitement that a fan presence adds to the games.
Drew says it also will be an adjustment for coaches who now have to prepare for an environment similar to the scrimmages they conduct during the preseason. He notes that players won’t have the excuse that they can’t hear coaches’ instructions.
Drew and some players spoke after No. 5 Baylor practiced Wednesday in preparation for the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, where teams learned of NCAA President Mark Emmert’s decision to restrict attendance of the NCAA postseason events. Emmert says only essential staff and limited family members will be permitted to attend the games. The decision applies to more than just men's and women's basketball. All NCAA-sponsored championships including hockey’s Frozen Four will be affected.
Baylor guard Devonte Bandoo says it’s “shocking” and “really unfortunate” that fans will be barred from the NCAA Tournament. He calls it a “reality check.”
Drew says he suspects playing in an empty arena will adequately address public health concerns and that he’s not concerned at this point about the possibility of games being canceled.