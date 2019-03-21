Here's a look at the first-round games Thursday, March 21, that are televised in the Colorado Springs area. Other games are available on streaming services.
10:15 a.m. — CBS — NCAA Tournament: Louisville (20-13) vs. Minnesota (21-13), first round
10:40 a.m. — TRU — NCAA Tournament: LSU (26-6) vs. Yale (22-7), first round
11:30 a.m. — TNT — NCAA Tournament: Auburn (26-9) vs. New Mexico St. (30-4), first round
Noon — TBS — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. (27-7) vs. Vermont (27-6), first round
12:45 p.m. — CBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. (28-6) vs. Bradley (20-14), first round
1:10 p.m. — TRU — NCAA Tournament: Maryland (22-10) vs. Belmont (27-5), first round
2 p.m. — TNT — NCAA Tournament: Kansas (25-9) vs. Northeastern (23-10), first round
2:30 p.m. — TBS — NCAA Tournament: Marquette (24-9) vs. Murray St. (27-4), first round
4:50 p.m. — TNT — NCAA Tournament: Nevada (29-4) vs. Florida (19-15), first round
5 p.m. — ESPNU — NIT Tournament: Teams TBD, second round
5:10 p.m. — CBS — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky (27-6) vs. Abilene Christian (27-6), first round
5:20 p.m. — TBS — NCAA Tournament: Villanova (25-9) vs. Saint Mary’s (22-11), first round
5:20 p.m. — TRU — NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga (30-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (21-13), first round
7:20 p.m. — TNT — NCAA Tournament: Michigan (28-6) vs. Montana (26-8), first round
7:40 p.m. — CBS — NCAA Tournament: Wofford (29-4) vs. Seton Hall (20-13), first round
7:50 p.m. — TBS — NCAA Tournament: Purdue (23-9) vs. Old Dominion (26-8), first round
7:57 p.m. — TRU — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse (20-13) vs. Baylor (19-13), first round