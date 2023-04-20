Jake Murphy was first, Jake Heidbreder was second and now Marcell McCreary has entered his name into the transfer portal after his opening year at the Air Force Academy.

The explosion for McCreary came in Air Force's road win against Colorado State this year. He scored a season-high 26 pints and nailed five 3-pointers. It enabled coach Joe Scott to lend more minutes to the wing who was originally filling in the starting spot left by Ethan Taylor who was dealing with an injury.

An uptick in minutes only lasted two games before he was sent back to mainly reserve duty with under 20 minutes in each of his next two games after a three-game stretch of 28-plus minutes.

McCreary finished the season averaging 3.8 points. In the team's final six games, he failed to muster double-digit minutes of playing time and didn't see the floor in the Falcons' finale at home against San Jose State.

Heidbreder has already committed to play next season at Clemson, while Murphy has yet to announce a new destination — joining the 1,000-plus names still in the portal.