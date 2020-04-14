A former Colorado College Tiger has signed a pro deal. Westin Michaud, who played three years at CC before joining North Dakota last season as a graduate transfer, signed a one-year American Hockey League deal with the Manitoba Moose.
Manitoba is a minor-league affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Last summer Michaud attended the Jets’ development camp and might have made an impression.
“Thankful for everyone that has supported me throughout my career! Time to get to work on continuing to prove people wrong,” Michaud wrote on Twitter.
After missing his entire freshman season due to injury, which created the extra year of eligibility, Michaud tallied 29 goals and 33 assists in 114 games with the Tigers and was a popular player in and out of the locker room.
Coach Mike Haviland expressed strong interest in having him return to CC at the 2019 Frozen Faceoff. After reportedly drawing a lot of interest from other schools, Michaud picked North Dakota.
“He played hard here and he was good here, so I didn’t think anything less when he was going there,” Haviland said in January.
“It is what it is, so you just move on.”
It was a brief but prosperous union. Michaud tied for the team lead in goals with 16 and added 12 assists in 35 games as North Dakota captured the Penrose Cup, awarded to the National College Hockey Conference’s top regular-season team. He was an honorable mention all-conference selection.
Michaud, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward from Cloquet, Minn., became the third Fighting Hawks senior to sign a free agent pro deal. Coach Brad Berry tweeted that he was “proud” of Michaud and thanked him for adding to the tradition at North Dakota.
The 2019-20 Moose roster featured a few familiar names. Former Tigers captain Peter Stoykewych has been with the Moose since 2015. The defenseman suffered a long-term injury in November and appeared in only 12 games, registering an assist. In addition, former Tiger Hunter Fejes appeared in seven games last season while on a professional tryout and added an assist.