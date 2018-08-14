New faces are everywhere for defending state field hockey champion Palmer Ridge. The new woman in charge, however, should look familiar.
First-year coach Mallory Cuccio, 24, played for Paul Lewis from 2008-11 and returned after college. She was an assistant the past two seasons.
Lewis ended his 10-year tenure as coach after leading the team to its first state title in order to spend more time with his son, who had stage-4 melanoma. Cuccio said she’s taught Lewis’ son, and he’s doing well.
Now Cuccio says Lewis is switching over to umpiring - though he won’t officiate Palmer Ridge games - and focusing on the big picture of Colorado field hockey, which locally has grown slowly.
And he’s left the Bears in his protege’s capable hands.
“He’s handed it over to me,” Cuccio said. “I can always go talk to him if I have any questions, but I try not to. Nothing against him, I just want to try to learn the stakes myself. I should not rely on other people.”
The state title has been celebrated and tucked away. The Bears graduated eight seniors, and relied on word-of-mouth to fill in the ranks with 13 freshmen.
“I definitely used (the championship) as a recruiting tactic,” senior Jordyn Isner said. “This is one of the most inviting and welcoming teams we’ve had. There’s not as many older players, so it’s not as intimidating.”
A good chunk of last year’s core remains. Explosive scorer Isner, who led the state in goals (23) and points (57) as a junior, will resume contact drills soon after being sidelined by a concussion. She joins Katie Dorian, a playmaking midfielder who has “improved exponentially,” according to Cuccio, and dependable midfielder/defender Tess Peterson.
“It’s going to be a different story from what we’ve had,” Cuccio said. “We have a small senior class, but they’re really great leaders.”
Both Isner and Cuccio spoke of wanting to be role models as they help the Bears defend, build and evolve.
“I want to be somebody that the girls can rely on, not that person who wears players down,” Cuccio said. “I know what they’ve gone through, so I can be that relatable coach, and I can show them what it takes to get to that next level.”
Isner doesn’t foresee a bumpy transition for Palmer Ridge, which topped the preseason rankings.
“I feel like we connect with her a lot more just because she’s younger, and just as a female, she kind of understands more,” Isner said. “Our old coach I feel like was more authoritative, and Mallory’s a little more laid-back.
“She knows what it’s like when you’re just not feeling it all day. She knows what to say in the right situations that doesn’t make us freak out.”