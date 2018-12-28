DENVER - Reserve guard Malik Beasley is getting, and finding, his shot for the Nuggets.
With the Nuggets (22-11) still waiting for the return of injured wings Will Barton and Gary Harris, Beasley has become a source of scoring off the bench.
The former first-round pick in his third year out of Florida State scored 21 points in Friday’s 102-99 win over San Antonio at the Pepsi Center, his fourth straight game in double figures.
Prior to his 22 points in Wednesday’s loss to the Spurs, Beasley had never scored 10 or more points in three consecutive games. After Friday, he has his first consecutive 20-point games, and Beasley and Denver coach Michael Malone agree that added confidence is behind the spike in production.
“He’s playing like he belongs,” Malone said. “He’s playing more consistent, but it all stems from confidence.”
“I definitely agree with that,” Beasley added. “I put in a lot of work this summer, even more than the summer before, so I feel real confident in my shot and ability to defend and all that type of stuff.”
Denver’s stars, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, helped the hosts to an early 18-16 lead before Beasley checked in for the first time late in the first quarter. After Beasley made his first three shots, including an alley-oop from Monte Morris where Beasley hit his head on the backboard, the Nuggets led 31-23 after the first quarter.
“Getting the crowd going helps me and the team,” Beasley said. “It was a great pass by Monte.”
He kept it going in the second, completing a three-point play over San Antonio’s Rudy Gay before hitting the first of his two 3-pointers.
A transition layup in the third helped hold off a San Antonio run, and Beasley nearly had a second highlight dunk in the fourth quarter but was fouled. He made those free throws, a 3-pointer and added two more from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
“He’s shot the ball well. He’s attacking the basket,” Malone said. “He’s becoming a more disciplined defender.”
In addition to his 21 points, second only Murray (31) and even with Jokic (21), Beasley added three rebounds and an assist without a turnover.
“It wasn’t just me,” Murray said. “Malik had a great night, Jok had a great night, Mason (Plumlee) did amazing. The ball was just flying around.”
LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 24 points and seven rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Beasley could’ve gone for more had he not left the floor after rolling an ankle on his final drive to the rim.
It’s not known whether Beasley will be able to go for the Nuggets’ game Saturday at Phoenix, but he plans to keep taking and making the shots that come his way.
“I felt really good. I don’t know, my energy was high. My body felt good, so I’m just going to keep doing the same routines I’ve been doing,” he said.
“I just gotta keep it up, stay focused, not get too high, not get too low.”