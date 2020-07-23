A Colorado Avalanche star reappeared Thursday, but it wasn’t all good news.
Calder Trophy hopeful Cale Makar, the team’s second-leading scorer during the regular season, skated on his own before practice. He exited practice Saturday and it wasn’t known how serious the injury was, or if it was an injury at all.
At this time, clubs are not permitted to disclose player injuries or illnesses due to players’ “right to medical privacy.”
“Having Cale back on the ice I think is a good, positive sign,” coach Jared Bednar said. “He’s back out there working out on his own. Hopefully he’s able to join the group here quickly and be ready to go for when we get into Edmonton.”
However, an even more important Avalanche player was missing. Nathan MacKinnon, who nearly doubled Makar’s total with 93 points and is up for multiple top league awards, wasn’t on the ice Thursday.
“I can’t comment on it,” Bednar said.