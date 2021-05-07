Tyson Jost’s star turn was topped only by Cale Makar, who had a goal and an assist, as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Friday.
Nathan MacKinnon missed the game with a lower-body injury and Jost slid into his spot, centering the top line.
The Avalanche surrendered a two-goal lead and lost to the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Wednesday. Makar was on the ice for both even-strength goals. He turned in a bounce-back effort two nights later.
Alex Newhook dropped the puck off for Andre Burakovsky (2 assists), who in turn handed it to Makar. Makar switched sides and batted the puck back and forth as he waited for goaltender Cal Peterson to sprawl out, then put it over him for a 3-1 lead.
Newhook, 20, who made his NHL debut in that loss to the Sharks, recorded his first NHL point with an assist.
The Kings’ Brendan Lemieux scored just over two minutes into the game. On the tying goal, the puck slid out to Gabriel Landeskog after an unsuccessful Avalanche bid. Colorado sent the puck on a tour of the offensive zone, eventually arriving at Makar, who teed up Mikko Rantanen. Rantanen buried his 30th goal of the season.
Jost came up the boards and his innocent-looking shot squeezed between Petersen’s pads to make it 2-1.
Philipp Grubauer made 15 saves.
Colorado went down a defenseman during the second period as Patrik Nemeth was tangled up with a Kings player and both went head-first into the boards. Nemeth did not return.