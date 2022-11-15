Anyone outside the practice gyms at the Air Force Academy or small schools in rural southwest Washington hadn’t seen this side of Madison Smith before Saturday.

To those who had, perhaps the 17 points she dropped on Navy weren’t so surprising.

“We’ve seen it,” Falcons coach Chris Gobrecht said following Smith’s 7-of-11 shooting performance in a 90-50 blowout of the Midshipmen that ended a nine-game losing streak in the series for the Falcons’ women. “Even last year, she didn’t play much last year because she had that deer-in-the-headlights freshman thing going on, and she had a lot to learn about defense. She comes from a small town in Washington state and just hadn’t had a lot of exposure to the game at this level. But I just knew at one point she was going to be able to help us.”

Smith, from Connell, Wash. (population right around 5,000), averaged 23 points and eight rebounds per game in high school, earning league MVP honors three times. She also played soccer, ran track and was named salutatorian of her graduating class.

Translating that to the Division I level took some time, and Smith was afforded the luxury of an adjustment period because Air Force’s roster was fortified last year by a core of upperclassmen.

“I’d say I’d shown (that scoring potential) before in practice, but last year we didn’t really need that,” she said. “We had Riley Snyder and Cierra Winters and they took care of the scoring, but this year I think everyone needs to chip in with the scoring. I just did my best to do my part.”

Smith, who had logged just one scoreless minute in Air Force’s opening 67-63 victory at Denver on Nov. 17, had eclipsed her previous career-high of seven points before halftime against Navy. She also had two steals in the game.

The only time Smith had played double-digit minutes prior to Saturday was last year in a two-game stretch during the conference season when Air Force’s roster was decimated by illnesses and she was the only player available off the bench.

Those experiences clearly helped launch her into the offseason.

“I’ve said this to a lot of people, she’s the most improved player on the team,” Gobrecht said. “Starting to put it together defensively and figuring out what she has to do and how not to turn the ball over and all those things that plague freshmen. So I was really glad to see her come out like that and have such a good game her first of being given significant minutes.

The Falcons, 2-0 for the first time since 2004-05, host Adams State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. After that comes the first wave on a nonconference gauntlet that will include a trip to Colorado on Saturday (2 p.m.) and then a matchup with Michigan on Nov. 25 in the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Falcons will play three games in that event, with the other opponents potentially being South Florida, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Saint Louis, Belmont or Villanova.

Mid-December trips to Northwestern and Oklahoma State are also on tap.

Air Force is still working out roles after losing four of its five leading scorers, but there were glimpses of how things might look in the blowout of Navy. Jo Huntimer (six assists, two turnovers) controlled the point, Kamri Heath (27 points) provided the consistent scoring, Kayla Pilson (six steals, six points) was the defensive stopper on Navy’s top player and Nikki McDonald hauled down 10 rebounds.

And on top of that, Smith provided a scoring lift off the bench with a day that included making 3-of-5 3-pointers. And that’s not even mentioning key players like Dasha MacMillan, Taylor Britt, Faith Shelton and Milahnie Perry.

“I’ve felt since the beginning of the year that this team had pretty good firepower,” Gobrecht said.

The Falcons, coming off the best season in school history, are enthusiastic about where this roster can take them.

“It’s super fun,” Smith said. “I’m super excited to see what the season has in store for us. It’s a blast.”