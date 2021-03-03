Gabriel Landeskog scored 15 seconds into a power play the Avalanche paid dearly for, and Colorado beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0.

Joachim Blichfeld knocked Nathan MacKinnon out of the game in the third period Wednesday night. Eight minutes in, Blichfeld came through the neutral zone just as the star forward turned. He caught MacKinnon on the lower half of his face with a shoulder. A review confirmed the match penalty for a hit to the head.

MacKinnon was down on the ice for a bit. He shook his head and talked with the trainer before heading to the locker room. A scrum ensued before Landeskog exacted revenge for his linemate.

Mikko Rantanen scored twice. On the first goal, he was poised and ready to one-time a MacKinnon feed through the legs of Evander Kane and under the glove of Martin Jones. He added a second to make it 4-0.

Landeskog (1 goal, 3 assists) and Rantanen (2 goals, 2 assists) had busy nights.

Philipp Grubauer (22 saves) made his own luck, but got some help from the goal post in seeking his third shutout of the season. A shot went off the iron and bounced right to him, all with his back to the unfolding situation.

Samuel Girard lobbed a long shot on Jones right off a faceoff to make it 2-0 5:29 into the third period. The defenseman has goals in consecutive games.

Colorado bounced back from Monday’s 6-2 loss to the Sharks.

