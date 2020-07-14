Colorado Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon is a finalist for the Ted Lindsay award, the league MVP as voted on by the NHL Players’ Association.
“It would have surprised me if he wouldn’t have been one of the finalists,” goaltender Philipp Grubauer said.
The others in the running are the Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl and the New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin. The winner will be announced during the conference finals.
All three led their teams in scoring, with MacKinnon accumulating the fewest assists and points of the three. But numbers only tell part of the story. Coach Jared Bednar pointed to MacKinnon playing with a wide range of players and finding ways to produce.
“We’re spoiled. We see him every day. But obviously the impact he has for our team, we consider him an MVP candidate,” Bednar said. “Lots around the league are taking notice of that.”
MacKinnon, 24, is a finalist for the second time (2017-18) but it would be his first win. Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic (2000-2001) is the only Colorado player who’s won it.
MacKinnon led the NHL in shots on goal (318). His 93 points were 43 ahead of his closest teammate and good for fifth in the NHL. He’s managed at least 93 points the past three seasons.
Dates, times, opponents announced
The Avalanche will play one exhibition game before the Qualifying Round begins. The Avs will face the Minnesota Wild on July 29, three days after their arrival in Edmonton, Alberta. The game is set for 12:30 p.m. MT.
Colorado will face St. Louis in the round-robin Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m., Dallas on Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m. and Vegas on Aug. 8 at a time to be determined.
Common enemies
Grubauer and Pavel Francouz split time almost evenly in net during the regular season with Francouz making 31 starts to Grubauer’s 36. Grubauer’s numbers (2.63 goals-against, 18-12-4 record) were a little worse than Francouz (2.41, 21-7-4). Meanwhile Grubauer has 16 games’ worth of playoff experience while Francouz has yet to appear in the NHL postseason.
There looks to be a showdown brewing, but the netminders themselves brushed it off Tuesday.
“We’re just a team heading to the playoffs,” Francouz said. “I think we’re going to need both goalies to be ready. Don’t see any big competition here.
“There’s just competition between the Colorado Avalanche and the other teams.”
Grubauer echoed that assessment.
“It’s a team sport and we’ve all got to be ready,” he said.
Strange days
Cleanliness and safety aside, Samuel Girard indicated that priorities are different in this training camp compared to normal ones.
The 22-year-old defenseman is in his third season with the Avalanche. Usually, he said, there’s some difficult on-ice and off-ice testing to be done after a long layoff. With just two weeks of practices before heading to the hub cities for the postseason, Bednar said in a meeting yesterday that he doesn’t want players to arrive tired.
“(Bednar) just wants us to have fun on the ice and be ready for the tournament,” Girard said.