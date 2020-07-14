FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon skates during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, in Buffalo, N.Y. NHL leading scorer Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Rangers winger Artemi Panarin are the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award. The trophy goes to the league's most outstanding player as voted by fellow players. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)