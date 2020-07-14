Ted Lindsay Award Finalists Hockey

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon skates during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, in Buffalo, N.Y. NHL leading scorer Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Rangers winger Artemi Panarin are the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award. The trophy goes to the league's most outstanding player as voted by fellow players. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

 Jeffrey T. Barnes

Colorado Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon is a finalist for the Ted Lindsay award, the league MVP as voted on by the NHL Players’ Association.

“It would have surprised me if he wouldn’t have been one of the finalists,” goaltender Philipp Grubauer said.

The others in the running are the Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl and the New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin. The winner will be announced during the conference finals.

All three led their teams in scoring, with MacKinnon accumulating the fewest assists and points of the three. But numbers only tell part of the story. Coach Jared Bednar pointed to MacKinnon playing with a wide range of players and finding ways to produce.

“We’re spoiled. We see him every day. But obviously the impact he has for our team, we consider him an MVP candidate,” Bednar said. “Lots around the league are taking notice of that.”

MacKinnon, 24, is a finalist for the second time (2017-18) but it would be his first win. Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic (2000-2001) is the only Colorado player who’s won it.

MacKinnon led the NHL in shots on goal (318). His 93 points were 43 ahead of his closest teammate and good for fifth in the NHL. He’s managed at least 93 points the past three seasons.

Dates, times, opponents announced

The Avalanche will play one exhibition game before the Qualifying Round begins. The Avs will face the Minnesota Wild on July 29, three days after their arrival in Edmonton, Alberta. The game is set for 12:30 p.m. MT.

Colorado will face St. Louis in the round-robin Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m., Dallas on Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m. and Vegas on Aug. 8 at a time to be determined.

Common enemies

Grubauer and Pavel Francouz split time almost evenly in net during the regular season with Francouz making 31 starts to Grubauer’s 36. Grubauer’s numbers (2.63 goals-against, 18-12-4 record) were a little worse than Francouz (2.41, 21-7-4). Meanwhile Grubauer has 16 games’ worth of playoff experience while Francouz has yet to appear in the NHL postseason.

There looks to be a showdown brewing, but the netminders themselves brushed it off Tuesday.

“We’re just a team heading to the playoffs,” Francouz said. “I think we’re going to need both goalies to be ready. Don’t see any big competition here.

“There’s just competition between the Colorado Avalanche and the other teams.”

Grubauer echoed that assessment.

“It’s a team sport and we’ve all got to be ready,” he said.

Strange days

Cleanliness and safety aside, Samuel Girard indicated that priorities are different in this training camp compared to normal ones.

The 22-year-old defenseman is in his third season with the Avalanche. Usually, he said, there’s some difficult on-ice and off-ice testing to be done after a long layoff. With just two weeks of practices before heading to the hub cities for the postseason, Bednar said in a meeting yesterday that he doesn’t want players to arrive tired.

“(Bednar) just wants us to have fun on the ice and be ready for the tournament,” Girard said.

Healthier Colorado Avalanche hit Pepsi Center ice for training camp
Iowa native Logan Will hopes to play 'really honest hockey' at Colorado College
Ivy League fall sports cancellation report leaves hole on CC hockey schedule

Tags

Load comments