100518-s-avalance-gallery
Caption +

Colorado Avalanche celebrate teammate center Carl Soderberg (34) goal, the first of four, against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).

 Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche only played the way they wanted for one period of their season opener, but got the start they wanted anyway.

The Avs began their 23rd season in Denver on Thursday night with a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild that was a one-goal game for just shy of the last period and a half.

The summer break didn’t drive a wedge in the top line, which provided the go-ahead goal in the second period. Nathan MacKinnon got loose and crashed the net, taking a pass from Mikko Rantanen and beating sliding Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk to the far corner.

PHOTOS: Colorado Avalanche v Minnesota Wild Season opener

The Colorado Avalanche had their season opener against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. The Avalanche won 4-1. 

1 of 18

“His vision is awesome,” MacKinnon said of Rantanen. “He’s got so many good tools and it’s a privilege to play with him.”

“It feels good to get some chemistry going again.”

Early in the third period, the Avalanche appeared to have iced the game. The only one following the puck as it soared over the net was Colin Wilson, who caught Dubnyk staring and knocked it in out of the air.

The goal didn’t survive a review, though, as it was determined Wilson put it in with his glove. That set up a tense finish, but the Avalanche held on.

“It’s always a little choppy (early),” the third member of the top line, Gabriel Landeskog, said. “Tonight felt better. There’s still a little rust out there.”

The Wild struck first as Mikko Koivu chased the puck out of a scrum and fed Zach Parise from along the boards. Parise chipped the puck past Semyon Varlamov 6:14 into the game.

Expectations remain high as Air Force, Colorado College hockey coaches preview season

Six minutes, 15 seconds later, with a defenseman in his face and not much of an angle, Carl Soderberg fired a shot over the shoulder of Dubnyk to tie the game.

The Avalanche pressed in the second period with 18 shots and only MacKinnon’s goal to show for it. Minnesota held the home team to eight shots in the third period as they sought the equalizer.

Rantanen and J.T. Compher added empty-netters for the final score.

The Colorado/Quebec franchise moved to 21-10-7 all-time on Opening Night, good for second in the NHL heading into the game.

Varlamov wasn’t called on often through two periods of his 400th NHL game, but he protected the narrow lead late and finished with 20 saves.

“In the third we started turning some pucks over and got into trouble that way,” Landeskog said. “I’m sure the coaching staff will have some nice clips for us.”

Tags

Load comments