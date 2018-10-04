Colorado Avalanche celebrate teammate center Carl Soderberg (34) goal, the first of four, against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche only played the way they wanted for one period of their season opener, but got the start they wanted anyway.
The Avs began their 23rd season in Denver on Thursday night with a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild that was a one-goal game for just shy of the last period and a half.
The summer break didn’t drive a wedge in the top line, which provided the go-ahead goal in the second period. Nathan MacKinnon got loose and crashed the net, taking a pass from Mikko Rantanen and beating sliding Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk to the far corner.
1 of 18
Caption +
Season pass holders Adam Giffen and his son Maddox Giffen, 7, of Denver share a moment before the start of the Colorado Avalanche as they held their season opener against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates with the puck in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
A pregame light show takes place during the start of the season opener for the Colorado Avalanche against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Bernie, the Colorado Avalanche mascot gets the crowd going with a cow bell in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Members of the Colorado Avalanche stand during the National Anthem as they had their season opener against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29), right, has his stick on the puck Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11), left, tries to block the puck at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18), left, skates with the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) tries to stop him at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6), left, and Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) fight for the puck at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) leads Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) with the puck at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov (1), left, shares an embrace with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) after the team won their game 4-1 against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) fight for puck possession at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Minnesota Wild right wing Mikael Granlund (64) tries block Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) from taking a shot as Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) watches the players at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92), left, tries to block the puck away from Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83), left, attempts a shot on goal past Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Avalanche celebrate teammate center Carl Soderberg (34) goal, the first of four, against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
PHOTOS: Colorado Avalanche v Minnesota Wild Season opener
The Colorado Avalanche had their season opener against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. The Avalanche won 4-1.
1 of 18
Caption +
Season pass holders Adam Giffen and his son Maddox Giffen, 7, of Denver share a moment before the start of the Colorado Avalanche as they held their season opener against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates with the puck in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A pregame light show takes place during the start of the season opener for the Colorado Avalanche against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Bernie, the Colorado Avalanche mascot gets the crowd going with a cow bell in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Members of the Colorado Avalanche stand during the National Anthem as they had their season opener against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29), right, has his stick on the puck Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11), left, tries to block the puck at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) is swarmed by the Minnesota Wild defense at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18), left, skates with the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) tries to stop him at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6), left, and Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) fight for the puck at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29), left, and Minnesota Wild center Eric Fehr (21) face off at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) leads Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) with the puck at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov (1), left, shares an embrace with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) after the team won their game 4-1 against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) fight for puck possession at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Minnesota Wild center Eric Fehr (21) stops the goal attempt by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Minnesota Wild right wing Mikael Granlund (64) tries block Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) from taking a shot as Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) watches the players at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92), left, tries to block the puck away from Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83), left, attempts a shot on goal past Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche celebrate teammate center Carl Soderberg (34) goal, the first of four, against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on Thursday October 4, 2018 in Denver. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
“His vision is awesome,” MacKinnon said of Rantanen. “He’s got so many good tools and it’s a privilege to play with him.”
“It feels good to get some chemistry going again.”
Early in the third period, the Avalanche appeared to have iced the game. The only one following the puck as it soared over the net was Colin Wilson, who caught Dubnyk staring and knocked it in out of the air.
The goal didn’t survive a review, though, as it was determined Wilson put it in with his glove. That set up a tense finish, but the Avalanche held on.
“It’s always a little choppy (early),” the third member of the top line, Gabriel Landeskog, said. “Tonight felt better. There’s still a little rust out there.”
The Wild struck first as Mikko Koivu chased the puck out of a scrum and fed Zach Parise from along the boards. Parise chipped the puck past Semyon Varlamov 6:14 into the game.