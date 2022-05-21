DENVER — Germán Márquez, aside from his first start and a few innings sprinkled here and there, has not been at his best this season. There are mechanical things they needed him to work on, mainly his fastball command. But another important thing has been lacking, his confidence.
The Rockies still have not seen Márquez at his sharpest, but they've started to see glimpses. The same was true on Saturday, when the Mets beat the Rockies 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader after Friday's game was postponed due to a winter storm. The field had to be shoveled in the morning, and the temperature was still only 45 degrees at first pitch.
Manager Bud Black invited his ace into his office and had Márquez sit down. Then he told him in simple terms: he is a good pitcher. The team still believes in him. And that they know, despite the rough start, that he is their go-to guy.
"Sometimes you have to reinstall that confidence and bring them back up, regardless of how good they are," Black said earlier this week. "I think he needed to be reminded of that."
Márquez has been outspoken in the past about his disdain of the frigid weather. He was cold to start the game Saturday, giving up four runs in the first two innings. He rebounded to get through the next three unscathed though, striking out the side in the fourth.
His ending numbers were lopsided: six innings and season-high 11 hits and four earned runs. But he did strike out seven, also a season-high. His ERA is now 6.14, the highest among qualified starters in the MLB.
The offense, meanwhile, managed just one run, snapping their 84-game streak of scoring at least two runs at home. CJ Cron had three hits, and Kris Bryant, in his first game back after spending nearly a month on the injured list with a back strain, had a hit in his first at-bat.