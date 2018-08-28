Luke Vercollone, the first member of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, is in his 15th season of professional soccer, but he doesn’t feel any worse for wear.
If anything, the club’s all-time leading scorer feels like he’s getting better in his age-36 season.
“I don’t think I’ve really lost a step physically. Maybe a little bit, but I think the experience compensates for that, so yeah, I’m still getting better,” Vercollone said.
“It’s not as much (of an) increase as when I was younger, but I think I’m getting better every day still.”
That belief has made the last couple of weeks additionally frustrating.
Vercollone said he’s been recovered from a midseason injury for a couple of weeks, but he’s yet to regain a sustained spot among the starters.
He started the 2018 season as a outside back before eventually returning to his spot as an attacking midfielder.
“It was a good first third of the season when I was playing,” Vercollone said. “The injury was tough, and then this has been really tough, because I’m healthy now and not playing.”
Since returning to his full form in late July, Vercollone has yet to go the full 90 minutes, something he did six times this season before the injury. If the red jerseys worn by the presumptive starters was any indication at Tuesday’s light training ahead of Wednesday’s 7 p.m. tilt with Western Conference-leading Real Monarchs, Vercollone will again be starting the game on the bench.
“He’s great in the attack, but for us, and the way we’re still trying to play, we need to press teams. We can’t let them play,” Switchbacks coach Steve Trittschuh said. “We just found some right combinations in there, so we’re going to go with that. He’s still available to come in games if we need him, but for right now, we’re looking for some different things.”
Vercollone aims to change the mind of the only coach he’s had in Colorado Springs over the final seven games of the regular season.
“I’m fighting for the starting 11 every day,” Vercollone said.
What comes after the 2018 season is unknown. The 2015 finalist for United Soccer League MVP, said he’ll take some time to reflect about what’s next, as he’s done the past couple of seasons.
“You pray about it, think about it, but for now, you do what you can,” Vercollone said. “You know, one day at a time.”
What’s more concrete is his belief he can still make an impact in the league he’s played in long before the Switchbacks existed.
“I’m one of the top players in the league,” Vercollone said.
“I have no doubt.”