Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC’s match Saturday turned into a celebration of a series of firsts.

The 2-1 win over New Mexico United was the first time visiting fans took over Weidner Field, and Luke Ferriera’s first goal for the Switchbacks helped the team to its first victory over their neighbors to the south. The win was also good for goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez’s first United Soccer League Championships victory in goal.

“What’s most pleasing for us is the character to go out and finish off a game,” Switchbacks coach Alan Koch said. “I think that’s probably the biggest source of pride from the game today. Now we need to maintain that and continue to push and progress.”

New Mexico striker Devon Sandoval opened the scoring for the visitors midway through the first half before Christian Volesky equalized from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time.

Early in the second half, Ferreira ran onto a heavy touch from Aidan Daniels and hit a shot with his first touch that curled inside the far post.

“I saw him take a touch inside, and it looked like he was going to keep going, so I called him off. I was like ‘Leave it, leave it, I’m going to go for it,’ I think he called me off, so we’re lucky we didn’t clash there,” Ferreria said.

“I was happy to get a finish there.”

The strike from the top of the box ended up as the winner.

“Moments define matches. We’ve said that all season long, and quality players step up in those moments. You want to turn those moments into positives, and we’ve had several of those moments that have been negative, unfortunately, for us, as we’re growing through the season,” Koch said. “But Luke’s a quality player. He shows that every single day in training and capitalized on a very, very good moment tonight.”

Rodriguez, with some help from his back line, preserved the win with some steady hands in the final 10 minutes.

“These are the games 18-year-old kids need to play in to show what they can do,” Koch said.

“I’m very, very proud of him and his performance tonight. He’s got to keep pushing. He’s getting better, but he’ll learn and grow from tonight.”

Rodriquez, in his second season as a professional, said he’s grown in the emotional side of the game. He showed courage, leaving his line to punch away a threatening New Mexico corner kick and did well not to spill any balls in the final minutes that could’ve led to a late equalizer.

“I give my 100% every day and the result we got today was great,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez was helped by a strong showing from the Switchbacks defensive unit against a New Mexico attack that can threaten from any direction. The key for defensive midfielder Rony Argueta was talking along the back line.

“They’re constantly moving, those guys, and they’re really good players, so it’s mainly just communicating with each other,” Argueta said.

The Switchbacks will look for a couple of seconds when they host Real Monarchs in a contest between teams recently eliminated from playoff contention next Saturday.

“I’m an attacker so goals and assists is what we work off of,” Ferreira said. “If I can can come in and do more, that’s what I plan on doing.”