Luke Ferreira is leaving Norway's second division of professional soccer for the United States' second division, as he was announced as Switchbacks FC's latest signing on Wednesday.
Ferreira scored three goals and added an assist in 22 appearances for FK Jerv in 2019.
Ferreira played college college soccer on the other side of the Atlantic, first at Eastern Florida State and later at Stetson University. the 6-foot forward led the Hatters with four goals and four assists in 2016, earning second-team all-ASUN honors.
"He is eager to impress on his return, and we look forward to him using us as a platform to showcase his abilities," Switchbacks coach Alan Koch said in the club's release. "Preseason will be vital to ensure that Luke and the other attacking players are all on the same page as we look for more offensive production in the 2020 season. We are optimistic that he will come in and have immediate success."
According to the team release, Ferreira was born in New Jersey and grew up in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He also has Brazilian and Portuguese citizenship through his parents but said he is excited about returning to the states.
"It means everything to come back to the U.S. and join the Switchbacks after two years in Europe. I'm extremely excited to join the organization, I really believe that this next season will be one to remember and I can't wait to get started. It's a very professional environment with what seems to be an incredible group of people behind the club," said Luke Ferreira. "I believe in the club's goals for the season as well as coach Alan's plan, so 2020 is going to be a great year and I can't wait to arrive in the beautiful Springs and get started!"
The Switchbacks list Ferreira as a forward alongside Thad Dewing. Midfielders Rony Argueta and Mamadi Camara and defender Kris Reaves give the club five signings.