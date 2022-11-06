Lucas Moerman has his eyes set on finding weaknesses.
His own are under personal surveillance, and he's been working on them, but also on his opponent's. The Mountain West may be stocked with big centers, but he's finding his zone in doing the fast-twitch things that bigger players can't.
After entering the Air Force Academy as a defensive force with offensive potential, the Falcons are relying on his growth in each to push the program to a new level.
"You try to push yourself, especially working by yourself," Moerman said. "I'm just trying to get better and do the hard things. I want to shoot and find post moves that work for me."
Moerman's offensive growth will come in handy, if coach Joe Scott has his way.
The two, along with the rest of the coaching staff, have been working with the center to stretch the floor more, both in half-court and transition situations.
His shooting range is expanding, but the team is also looking to use his speed getting down the court, past opposing centers who may be falling behind in transition.
"We're just looking for the light bulb to go on, and I know the timeline is different for every guy," Scott said. "We've been teaching him to do things he hadn't done before. He's getting better at shooting and dribbling, but we're still working on it.
"His defense has continued to be valuable for us, but those other elements are part of Lucas realizing how good he is."
Confidence will come with time.
Moerman's 42 blocked shots last season — good for the program's freshman record — grew his confidence defensively, even after being relied upon as an anchor in high school.
The sophomore's standout game against Wyoming last year is more indicative of what the staff sees in him. He played 28 minutes in the second of two meetings with the Cowboys and poured in 15 points and three, 3-pointers to lead the team's scoring.
As usual, he had a pair of blocks also.
"It's about doing everything without thinking," Moerman said. "It's gotten better, the more I've worked on it. The last few years, I've gotten confident enough to take advantage when I get those windows."
The first opportunity to showcase it will come against Bowling Green on Monday. Then, he'll have a home-opening chance against visiting Delaware.
Scott understands the trajectory of growth, and how it's not always linear. He believes in the big man, and so do Moerman's teammates.
Now, it's about self-belief. Finding weaknesses is Moerman's game, but taking advantage of them is the next step.