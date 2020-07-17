Openings on the sports calendar have created a big-name field for the biggest golf championship in Colorado.
With the LPGA and PGA Tour Champions not in session next week, Denver native and LPGA standout Jennifer Kupcho will become the second woman to compete in the CoBank Colorado Open from July 23-26 at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in northeast Denver. Chris DeMarco, a Denver resident ranked 21st on the Tour Champions money list, is also part of the 156-person field.
Broncos placekicker Brandon McManus will play in the event as an amateur, as Denver's training camp doesn’t start until the following week.
Colorado Springs native Colin Prater is also in the field a month after adding a Colorado Match Play Championship to his Colorado Amateur title. The former Palmer and UCCS star is the fifth player in state history to win both.
Kupcho finished second at the Evian Championship last year – one of five majors on the LPGA calendar. As a junior at Jefferson Academy in 2014 she won the 4A tournament by 14 strokes at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs.
McManus carries a 2.2 handicap and finished 37th last week at American Century celebrity tournament at Lake Tahoe in Nevada.
Spectators will not be admitted because of COVID-19 restrictions, but hole-by-hole updates will be posted at www.ColoradoOpen.com.