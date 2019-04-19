The NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship is headed back to Colorado, as Loveland’s Budweiser Events Center will be the site of the West Regional in 2020 and 2021. Denver, roughly an hour south, will serve as host.
The arena is home to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, a Colorado Avalanche affiliate. This is a first for the Budweiser Events Center. The dates are set for March 27-28, 2020 and March 27-28, 2021.
The West Regional has been held in the Dakotas or St. Paul, Minnesota, for the past six years. It’s only left those three states twice in the past decade.
“Everyone looks forward to the opportunity to bring NCAA hockey to the great fans in the Rocky Mountain area,” DU athletic director Ron Grahame said in a team release.
The last time Colorado hosted an NCAA regional was 2008, when The Broadmoor World Arena was the site of the West Regional. Colorado College earned an at-large bid out of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association but lost in the first round. That same year, Denver’s Pepsi Center hosted the Final Four.