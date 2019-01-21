Any NFL referee with vision problems can get checked out for free before leaving New Orleans after the NFC Championship game.
After the New Orleans Saints' heartbreaking and controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams, an eye care business in Covington, La. is offering free exams for officials before next season.
"We will GLADLY provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight," Louisiana Family Eyecare shared on Facebook Sunday night. "We would hate for someone else to feel our pain."
