Colorado College coach Kristofer Mayotte and his staff set one goal for their team in June 2022: Play for a championship.

It wasn’t an easy road, but the Tigers achieved that goal.

CC made a “Cinderella” run to the NCHC championship game after sweeping No. 7 Western Michigan in the quarterfinal series and beating No. 3 Denver in the semifinal game. The Tigers then fell 3-0 to No. 8 St. Cloud State in the title game, finishing the season 13-22-3 overall.

They fell just one win shy of an NCAA Tournament berth. But even appearing in the championship game is a sign that the program is trending in the right direction.

“We’ll be back,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said following the Tigers’ 3-0 loss to St. Cloud State in the NCHC Championship.

Here’s a review of the 2022-23 season and a way-too-early look at the 2023-24 season.

What went well

The win-loss record doesn’t necessarily show it, but there are countless positives from the season.

CC defeated six of seven NCHC opponents, five of which were ranked when the Tigers beat them. The only team the Tigers didn’t beat was North Dakota, which only met CC played for one series during the season.

Defense and goaltending were strengths.

CC finished third in the NCHC in scoring defense in conference games, allowing 2.5 goals per game. The Tigers’ penalty kill was also the conference’s best in league play, killing 84.6% of penalties.

In goal, freshman Kaidan Mbereko blossomed into a star.

Mbereko had the NCHC’s best save percentage (.925), while his goals against average (2.30) was tied for third in the conference. He earned spots on the All-NCHC second team and All-NCHC rookie team for his stellar play.

Junior forward Hunter McKown played his best season of his career. He led the NCAA with 14 power-play goals during the regular-season and conference-tournament play.

The only downside for CC? His play was so stellar that McKown accepted a three-year, entry-level contract to play with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets and left Colorado.

What didn’t go well

Aside from McKown, the offense largely stalled in the second half of the year.

During conference play, CC scored the fewest goals per game (1.54) in the NCHC. And after the Tigers’ power play was so dominant during the first couple months of the season, that unit stalled too, as CC finished seventh in the league.

In CC’s final 13 regular-season games, the Tigers mustered only 13 goals. They went 0-11-2 during that span.

The Tigers also had trouble closing out some of their series.

Tilts against Air Force, Princeton and Minnesota Duluth (both times) standout as series where CC played its best hockey in game one before lagging in game two. It’s hard to pinpoint the cause of this, but that’s something that will need to change for CC’s overall record to improve.

Looking ahead

CC graduates six seniors/graduate students — Bryan Yoon, Connor Mayer, Noah Prokop, Chad Sasaki, Patrick Cozzi and Matt Vernon — and may lose junior Matthew Gleason, whose name is in the transfer portal. Plus, McKown forfeits his college eligibility by signing with an NHL club.

Mayer, Prokop and Vernon also have their names in the portal. But that’s not overly surprising, considering there’s only one degree CC offers to graduate student-athletes.

Yoon, a 2022-23 captain, was a key defenseman, as well as Mayer. But CC is slated to return some of their other best defenders from this year, including Nicklas Andrews, Jack Millar and Chase Foley.

Helping CC keep its low goals-against-average, Mbereko will be a sophomore in 2023-24. The Tigers will lose Vernon, Mbereko’s reliable backup, but his minutes diminished throughout the season, due to Mbereko’s stellar play.

With two goalies — Mbereko and Jake Begley — on the roster, the Tigers will likely pursue a third.

“We’re looking at everything,” Mayotte said. “It could be a guy in juniors that goes on a run, or it could be a guy in the portal looking for an opportunity.”

Offense is where it will be interesting.

McKown scored 21 of CC’s 79 goals. He established himself as one of the nation’s best scorers — both on the power play and at full strength — in his junior year, and he’ll now be in the NHL.

Noah Laba, a freshman, was second on the team with 11 goals, while Tyler Coffey, Stanley Cooley and Logan Will each scored five goals or more. Gleb Veremyev, another freshman, showed flashes of offensive prowess early in the season before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury.

While Mayotte doesn’t know that one player will score 21 goals next season, he’s confident the team can collectively make up for McKown’s absence.

“21 goals, it’s significant. But I think it’ll be a little bit of a mix,” Mayotte said. “Guys on the roster will step up, and we have recruits who know how to score.

“To think someone will have 21 goals, I don’t know that. But I do have confidence.”

With the 2022-23 season over, the focus has shifted to recruiting.

Mayotte’s three assistants — Peter Mannino, John Lidgett and Ryan Durocher — went immediately from St. Paul to Detroit for the USA Hockey Evaluation Camp. The Tigers already have more than a dozen players committed to their 2024 class, and they’re hoping to add more high-caliber players to do that.

Even though CC won’t play another game until October, Mayotte knows that it’s a never-ending process to continue the program’s upward trajectory.

“There’s a lot of work to do,” Mayotte said. “We all have hard work to do, and I have confidence that we can be better next year.”