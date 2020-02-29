No bye for Air Force, but extra hockey is coming to Cadet Ice Arena.
Air Force needed a win Saturday night at RIT for fifth place in Atlantic Hockey and a playoff bye week, but fell 5-3. The Falcons surrendered the game-winner with 2:39 left in regulation.
“It hurts. When you put that much into an effort physically and mentally, it hurts,” coach Frank Serratore said afterward, adding the Falcons must “pick up the pieces.”
Air Force finished with the sixth seed and will host 11 seed Mercyhurst for the second time in three weekends Friday and Saturday, and March 8 (Sunday) if necessary. All games are at 7:05 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Monday morning.
The Falcons beat and tied Mercyhurst (taking the extra point) on Feb. 21-22 in two close games.
“Our guys won’t be taking them for granted,” Serratore said.