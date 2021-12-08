For the first time in a while, Air Force will find itself in search of a rebound performance.
And rebounding had a lot to do with finding itself in this position.
The Falcons lost 66-48 at Montana on Wednesday night, as they were outrebounded 41-20 and outscored 16-0 in second-chance points.
The loss ended a seven-game streak for Air Force (7-2), which will now take an 11-day break for finals before looking for a bounce-back on the road against Arkansas State.
“Obviously we’d like to learn with a win, but a loss here is maybe good for us to get a little fire under us,” said freshman guard Jake Heidbreder in a postgame radio interview with 740 AM KVOR’s Jim Artur.
Rebounding was only part of the issue. The Falcons were outscored 17-9 from the free-throw line, where Montana hit all of its attempts. Air Force also shot just 34.8% and had just eight assists – one in the second half – a sign that it’s offense wasn’t moving and creating high-percentage looks.
“I think a lot of it was on us, too, just trying to do our own thing,” said Heidbreder, who scored 10 points after taking his first academy final exam on the road trip.
Air Force jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the program’s first trip to Missoula since 1984. The Falcons then fell behind and rallied to tie it at 21-21. The Grizzlies then took over, building a 35-24 lead at the half and stretching the advantage to 19 points early in the second half as part of a 22-3 run.
The Falcons slowly chipped back away at it, climbing to within eight points after a pair of free throws from A.J. Walker, who led the team with 18 points.
But Montana (5-5) finished on a 12-2 run, staying perfect at home in five tries.
“We didn’t really have anybody tonight who played well,” Air Force coach Joe Scott told KVOR after his team’s second true road game of the year, and first since Nov. 13.
Scott pointed to Montana taking Air Force out of its rhythm and offensive game plan. The Falcons had largely avoided that during a seven-game winning streak that was the program’s longest since 2006-07. Now they’ll take a break and recalibrate with two road games prior to the conference opener.
“I’m hopeful it’s an aberration,” Scott said.