Army and Navy will determine the destination of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy when they meet Saturday.

If Army wins, it retains the trophy. If No. 21 Navy prevails, it will wrest it back for the first time since 2015.

No. 24 Air Force, of course, had a hand in all of this. And though the Falcons are out of the running for the trophy that goes to the winner of the round robin between service academies, they didn’t let that knock them out this season. Quite the opposite.

When the Midshipmen drove for a go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds left in Annapolis, Md., on Oct. 5, it marked the second loss in three weeks for Air Force in games with high stakes (the other was at Boise State, another close game).

“That was a tough game for us, especially the seniors, because of what it meant,” senior safety Grant Theil said of what turned into a 34-25 loss to the Midshipmen after they returned a fumble for a touchdown on the game’s final play as the Falcons desperately tried to keep the ball alive. “But we still had other goals for the season.”

Two of those goals were reached.

Air Force is bowl eligible for the first time in three years and set to meet Washington State (6-6) in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 27 in Phoenix. The team also achieved its goal of earning a national ranking, appearing in the final two Associated Press and coaches polls.

Players said the depths reached in the aftermath of the loss at Navy helped put the team on the trajectory to where it currently is, riding a seven-game winning streak.

Several players tweeted that the “future hasn’t been written,” following the loss.

One of the wins that followed was a 17-13 victory over Army that ensured the Black Knights couldn’t win the trophy outright for a third straight season.

Offensive lineman Scott Hattok recalled a conversation with offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke, an Air Force graduate, that helped him understand what remained at stake.

“Coach Lobo looked at me and said, ‘What kind of leader do you want to be?’” It kind of resonated,” Hattok said. “I wasn’t going to sit here and pout about it. 10-2 still sounds amazing. We need to do that.

“Being able to bounce back and win the next seven, it’s awesome. It kind of started after that loss to Navy with the leadership from the guys.”