Sightings of Jared Goff or Todd Gurley II -- like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski last year -- will have to occur by chance in Colorado Springs this week.
The Los Angeles Rams practices at the Air Force Academy will not be made public.
The Rams, according to information relayed to The Gazette from an academy official, will arrive in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. They will practice here through at least Saturday night in advance of their Monday night game in Mexico City against the Kansas Chiefs, but will keep all practices closed.
This mimics the strategy used by Bill Belichick's Patriots last year, as they kept their practices at the academy private before defeating the Oakland Raiders 33-8 at altitude in Mexico that is similar to Colorado Springs.
So if Goff -- who torched Air Force as California's quarterback in the Armed Forces Bowl in 2015 -- lands an in-person meeting with actress Halle Berry after a viral social media interaction on Saturday, it could happen in Colorado Springs. And Gurley will likely be around town in a potential MVP season, making a perfect opportunity for a selfie with the right timing.
Photos of the Patriots surfaced from around the city last year, including Brady at a movie theater.
But a chance interaction, it seems, is the best local fans can hope to achieve.