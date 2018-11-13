The Los Angeles Rams won’t be playing next week in Mexico City, and conflicting media reports suggest they may or may not remain in Colorado Springs this week.
The Rams arrived in town on Monday after electing to train here to prepare for the altitude in Mexico City.
That point became moot on Tuesday when the NFL moved Monday night's game between the Rams and Kansas City Chiefs from Mexico City to L.A. Coliseum because of poor field conditions.
That’s when ESPN’s Adam Shefter tweeted that the Rams will be returning to Los Angeles.
But Rich Hammond, covering the Rams for the Orange County Register, tweeted that the team will still remain in Colorado Springs through Saturday.
The Rams’ practice facilities are located in Thousand Oaks, Calif., near where the devastating Woolsey Fire is currently burning.
An Air Force official said he was meeting with Rams representatives at the academy about practice logistics around the time the Schefter tweet was sent and an immediate departure would come as a surprise to him.
The NFL has confirmed on NFL.com that the game has been moved.
The NFL announced Tuesday that the game will now be played at the L.A. Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 19, because the playing surface at Estadio Azteca did not meet its standards.
"The decision is based on the determination -- in consultation with the NFLPA and following a meeting and field inspection this afternoon by NFL and club field experts as well as local and independent outside experts -- that the playing field at Estadio Azteca does not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency and will not meet those standards by next Monday," the league said on NFL.com.
Monday night’s Chiefs-Rams game now is being moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions in Estadio Azteca, per sources.Back to LA for the Rams, who have been training for altitude in Colorado Springs.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2018