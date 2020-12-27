The Los Angeles Chargers shook off the deja vu Sunday and denied the Broncos another comeback victory at their expense.
On Nov. 1 — Week 8 — Denver trailed by 21 points in the third quarter. With no time remaining, Drew Lock found KJ Hamler to seal a 14-play, 81-yard drive and Brandon McManus kicked the extra point for a 31-30 Broncos victory.
Sunday’s game looked headed in a similar direction. It also came down to the final moments.
Denver trailed 16-3 early in the fourth quarter and the ball was in Lock’s hands, down by 3, on the final play. His Hail Mary attempt was picked off by Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams.
Two of the Broncos’ top five comebacks of all time are against the Chargers, including the one in November. Sunday's 13-point resurgence doesn’t crack the top 30, and it doesn’t take the edge off the loss.
“I’m proud of the guys we have,” coach Vic Fangio said. “I’m proud of their effort, their toughness and resilience, but we’ve got to do things better.”
The Broncos showed again that they’re capable of being an explosive team. But in Week 16 with the game tied, they couldn’t get a vital stop and allowed the Chargers to get within field goal range in just three plays.
Late in a season sprinkled with blown leads, the Chargers salvaged one and denied Denver a truly memorable season series.
“You can be good all day, but if you have a couple bad plays, that’s going to overshadow the good plays,” linebacker Alexander Johnson said. “That’s life, that’s part of the game.”