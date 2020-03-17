An odd 2019-20 season won’t go down as one of Air Force’s best but it gave returners some valuable experience.
The Falcons ended a streak of four winning seasons with a 12-18-6 campaign and didn’t assert themselves in Atlantic Hockey either, finishing 10-12-6 in conference play.
Air Force wasn’t expected to score much and didn’t. The power play hovered near the bottom of the nation but crept up. Ten losses in games that featured one-goal differentials or late empty-netters cost the team. Adversity, as always, played a part.
The Falcons didn’t have a body to spare in February as injuries and disciplinary measures shortened the bench drastically. The team was without injured senior Erich Jaeger for all but eight games. Third-leading scorer Kieran Durgan and defenseman Carter Ekberg were suspended and removed, respectively.
It was around that time that the freshman class stepped up. As a group, Air Force’s rookies were 13th in the nation in scoring.
Forward Luke Manning ended the season on a tear. The promising USHL product scored four goals in his last four games and added an assist.
“I think I got a little more puck-lucky as of late,” Manning said. “Getting a few points under your belt always helps with the confidence.”
Defenseman Luke Rowe played sparingly before January but then his name was heard everywhere as he gave the Falcons a physical edge and racked up minutes.
“I had to prove myself. I had to get better,” Rowe said.
Brandon Koch was the toast of the freshman class, earning third-team all-conference and all-rookie team honors. He led the team in shots (76) and power-play goals (five) and was third in scoring (six goals, 13 assists).
Willie Reim, Keenan Lund and Bennett Norlin drew praise as well. They likely wouldn’t have seen the ice as much as they did, but desperate times mean opportunity.
Air Force dropped its first seven, leading to a change in net. Alex Schilling spelled Zach LaRocque on Nov. 1 and appeared in every subsequent game. The Falcons never won out against a nonconference foe.
February was another bad month as the Falcons went winless through eight and allowed Colorado College to retain the Pikes Peak Trophy. Air Force adopted a policy of throwing everything on net late in the season and the scoring barely picked up. The Falcons still finished on a high note, dropping one of their last six.
They lost a first-round playoff bye in the final game of the regular season, which wound up being a blessing in disguise. They got in a playoff sweep of Mercyhurst at home and hoped to ride that momentum into the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals and final four. But with the team already in Rochester preparing to take on RIT, the league canceled the rest of the postseason.
They both battled injuries, but Brady Tomlak led the team in points and Marshall Bowery in goals.