There were bright spots in Colorado College’s 2019-20 hockey season. An outdoor game, featuring a hat trick by co-captain Grant Cruikshank. Retaining the Pikes Peak trophy. Road sweeps of St. Cloud State and Princeton.

But those don’t obscure the disappointment of an 11-20-3 record.

There were good starts and steep drop-offs. Reminiscent of earlier in coach Mike Haviland’s tenure, the team rarely put a 60-minute effort together in the second half.

Moving forward, rising junior Cruikshank wants to see the “older guys take control” and have everyone buy in.

“There’s definitely some stuff we’re going to correct with our team culture looking forward,” Cruikshank said. “Not letting some things slide that maybe we let slide this season.”

It was a regression for a team seemingly on the rise, posting consecutive 15- and 17-win seasons and coming off its first trip to the league's Frozen Faceoff semifinals.

Colorado College was picked to finish sixth in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference even though eight battle-hardened seniors and a game-stealing goaltender had moved on. The Tigers could have used Westin Michaud’s extra year of eligibility, continuing to park him in front of goaltenders on the power play. However the locker-room favorite saw something brewing at eventual Penrose Cup winner North Dakota and transferred.

The Tigers’ holes appeared to be filled in early on, but they were exposed. Players who were expected to build on successful campaigns saw their production stall out, leaving seniors Chris Wilkie and Nick Halloran to shoulder much of the scoring burden. The penalty kill sank to last in the country during the second half of the season and never moved. The faceoff win percentage (40.8%) was also solidly last.

A two-goal deficit often gave way to a rout as CC was outscored 123-86, allowing 3.62 goals per game — tied for seventh-worst in the nation. Meeting followed meeting and Colorado College tried everything to shake out of the funk. With their long shot at playoff redemption taken away due to coronavirus fears, that funk defines the season.

Freshman goaltender Matt Vernon entered without the starting job sewn up. With a slightly better track record and injuries contributing, he was the Tigers’ man down the stretch. He was unsteady but showed flashes of brilliance.

First-year forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Connor Mayer proved they were capable of handling long shifts and many of them. Cruikshank hopes they won’t have to next season, at least not to that degree. A large freshman class is expected to fill the ranks for Colorado College in the fall.

“They definitely held their own this year,” Cruikshank said. “I’m looking forward to kind of the jumps and elevation in play.”

Though he “couldn’t have asked” for a better place to spend four years, departing senior co-captain Alex Berardinelli feels there were accomplishments left on the table. In his final season, the Tigers never quite got it together.

“I hope that the guys coming back learn from that,” Berardinelli said. “I know that the pieces are in place for this to be a great team and a great program.”

CC under coach Mike Haviland:

2019-20: 11-20-3 (4-17-3, 8th NCHC)

2018-19: 17-20-4 (9-12-3, 6th NCHC)

2017-18: 15-17-5 (8-12-4, 7th NCHC)

2016-17: 8-24-4 (4-16-4, 8th NCHC)

2015-16: 6-29-1 (4-19-1, 8th NCHC)

2014-15: 6-26-3 (2-19-3, 8th NCHC)