Mercyhurst at Air Force
(Best-of-three playoff series at Cadet Ice Arena)
Radio: XTRA Sports 1300 AM
TV: FloHockey.tv for a fee
Get there early. That was the gist of the scouting report this week as sixth-seeded Air Force hosts a first-round series against 11th-seeded Mercyhurst.
Whoever strikes first between Atlantic Hockey’s lowest-scoring teams will have an edge. Air Force has only won one game this season when trailing after either period. It’s a smaller sample size for the five-win Lakers, but two of their victories came after trailing following the second period.
Coach Frank Serratore said Friday is “massive” for both teams, and whoever drops that game will have a tough time sweeping the latter two. Air Force has won back-to-back games twice outside of a four-game win streak in November, and Mercyhurst never put two together in the regular season.
Serratore noted that freshmen Luke Manning (twice), Willie Reim and Brandon Koch did all of the Falcons’ scoring last weekend at RIT, excluding empty-netters, and called on the senior class to contribute.
“Our freshmen have come along and they’re doing their part,” Serratore said. “Now, we need all the oars in the water this weekend.”
No. 6 Denver vs. Colorado College
(Friday at The Broadmoor World Arena, Saturday at Magness Arena)
Radio: KRDO 105.5 AND 92.5 FM / 1240 AM
TV: Saturday, CBS Sports Network; Both nights, NCHC.tv for a fee
Colorado College’s final opponent of the regular season, Denver, was slumping the last time the teams met. They still managed a weekend sweep.
This time they’re playing better and are not short on motivation.
The Pioneers have won three of four since dropping four straight, which like CC last weekend, includes a sweep from Minnesota Duluth at home. They still need to clinch home-ice advantage in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs.
Denver is second in the nation in shots on goal per game with 35. The Tigers’ last-in-the-country penalty kill (70.4%) goes up against a power play that has scored at least once in eight of the last 10 games.
“It’s gonna be tough. I think we know that,” freshman defenseman Connor Mayer said. “There’s a lot on the line.”
DU goaltender Magnus Chrona is 15-6-3 with two shutouts and among the country’s best freshmen in multiple categories. CC is either looking for a rebound effort out of freshman Matt Vernon, who was good Friday against Minnesota Duluth but chased Saturday, or for Ryan Ruck to make a triumphant return in his first start since Jan. 10.