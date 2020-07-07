Mike Moran, a longtime sports media and public relations professional on the international stage, died Tuesday afternoon at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs of pneumonia complications. He was 78.
Moran spent 25 visible years with what is now called the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. He retired in 2003 as chief communications officer and the USOC’s principal spokesman.
He went on to serve as senior media consultant for The Colorado Springs Sports Corp. The organization stages The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, The Rocky Mountain State Games and The Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame inductions and promotes many other events.
Sports Corp. president and CEO Tom Osborne called Moran “a true artist” who offered his talents to the organization for 15 years.
“Mike was special,” Osborne said. “He would reach out to the media and give them the true facts of the Olympic movement, not only nationally but internationally. He was a big fish in a big pond and we were lucky to have Mike work with us.
“It’s a loss to the international Olympic movement, a loss to the Sports Corp. What a great man.”
Omaha, Neb., native Moran was sports information director at the University of Colorado-Boulder from 1968-78 before joining the USOC in 1979. He directed the USOC’s public relations and media efforts for a quarter century spanning games from Lake Placid to Salt Lake City.
On Tuesday, USA Today columnist Christine Brennan tweeted a photo and a memory of Moran dealing with the fallout of the Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan figure-skating scandal at the 1994 Olympic Games.
“A class act always, he answered every question, including at 1 (a.m.) in Lillehammer in 1994 when Tonya was allowed to compete,” Brennan wrote.
Moran assisted in the effort to get the Olympics back to the U.S. in 2012, serving as senior communications counselor for “NYC2012” for more than two years. London earned the nod instead of New York City.
Moran moved back to the Springs and contributed frequent columns to The Gazette titled “Moran’s Memories.”
The USOC honored Moran with the General Douglas MacArthur Award, which celebrates an individual who has exhibited exemplary service to the USOC and athletes, in 2002. He was inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.
"On behalf of the USOPC and the Olympic and Paralympic community, I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mike Moran,” USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement. "Mike served both this organization and Team USA athletes with integrity and passion, and his love for the Games, the great moments, the history and the people never waned. We wish comfort to all who are feeling the weight of this loss, and we join you in honoring Mike's life and legacy."
A celebration of life is in the works.