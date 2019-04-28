The voice of the Vibes is one Colorado Springs should find familiar.
Rob Namnoum, anchor of KRDO NewsChannel 13 sports since 1999, will handle the play-by-play call of the local minor league baseball team in its first year at the Rookie League level after three decades in Triple-A.
For Namnoum, this is the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition. As a kid, he would go to his basement, turn down the volume, and call baseball, basketball… whatever was on TV. He would provide the play-by-play, then change his voice for the color commentary. His mother, playing along, would holler down to ask who was with him.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to give a crack at at a much bigger level,” said Namnoum, who played small college baseball and later called play-by-play in college before launching his career in television news. “I’m really excited. I’m excited to do it. I’m excited for everything the Vibes have going on. I love (Rocky Mountain Vibes general manager) Chris Phillips’ enthusiasm. I just think once everybody kind of gets over that initial part of it not being the Sky Sox anymore, I think it’s going to be a really great thing for our community.”
Still undetermined is exactly what the format of the call will be. KRDO – which has under its umbrella the local ABC television affiliate as well as AM and FM radio stations – will likely stream the audio online, but no deal has been struck for the games to be carried on the radio. The call of the games will also be plugged into the subscription-based Minor League Baseball audio-visual stream of each game.
“We may not be on terrestrial radio, AM, FM, but it will all be available through stream,” Phillips said.
In recent years the Sky Sox games had been carried on 1300 AM, and Dan Karcher had been the longtime voice of the team.
Namnoum will handle the majority of the team’s home game, with associate announcer Mitch Vareldzis taking the color commentary. Vareldzis will go solo on the team’s bus trips, as Namnoum will stay behind for his television job.
Namnoum doesn’t know what kind of audience to expect outside the families of the players or fans of the Brewers or their opponents looking to track prospects, but he knows what kind of call he wants.
"I'm hoping that we'll present, obviously the game, but also an entertainment aspect to is as well," Namnoum said. "I'm hoping whoever listens, feels like they're listening to two guys who, A., love baseball, and B., have a good time doing it."