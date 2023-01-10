Bert Borgmann, a Colorado High School Activities Association assistant commissioner for more than three decades, died Monday after a hospitalization.

No cause of death has been given.

"On Monday Jan. 9, at approximately 6pm our father, Bert Borgmann, the strongest man I’ve ever known, left this mortal plane and went to be with our mom," Borgmann’s son, Logan, posted on Facebook. “The loss of my father was a surprise and definitely has been a very difficult time. We will miss him dearly and know that his influence and mentorship spread far and wide.”

Borgmann spent 33 years with CHSAA before retiring in June 2021.

At CHSAA he oversaw multiple sports – including baseball, basketball and football – as well as music. He was a media liaison and helped bring the football championship game to Mile High Stadium. He was instrumental in founding the CHSAA Hall of Fame.

Prior to joining CHSAA, the Broomfield High School and Colorado State graduate worked at CSU and Northern Colorado.

“The hearts of the CHSAA family are breaking tonight at the loss of a True Champion for high school sports and activities,” CHSAA commissioner Michael Krueger wrote on Twitter late Monday night. “Rest in peace and love my dear friend Bert Borgmann. Thank you for epitomizing servant leadership.”