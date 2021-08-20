It was the summer of 2017 when David Cormier first arrived at the Air Force prep school, thus beginning the wait to see one of the most hyped recruits in the program’s recent history take the field at Falcon Stadium.
The wait continues. But perhaps for only a few more weeks.
“He’s elite,” cornerback Milton Bugg III said of the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Cormier. “He could be a really good player.”
This has been the consensus opinion since the receiver signed with Air Force in Feb. 2017. Then came the year for Cormier at the prep school. Then came a freshman year in which Cormier, like the majority of first-year players under coach Troy Calhoun, didn’t see any action. As a sophomore a drop in cadet status left Cormier unable to compete, though he served a valuable role mimicking top receivers for the scout team. In 2020 Cormier was among the several dozen Falcons to take a COVID-19 turnback.
Now, 2021 sees Cormier as a junior on Air Force's roster, No. 1 on the depth chart and finally ready to contribute.
“I’m really excited to see Cormier get on the field,” quarterback Warren Bryan said. “He’s fast, big, strong. Great hands. He brings a lot to the table. I feel like he’ll help our passing game a lot this year.”
Cormier was a three-star standout at Volcano Vista in Albuquerque, N.M. He was an all-state selection in football and basketball, where he scored 17 points per game and led his team to a state title as a senior. He was a sprinter in track – a state champion as part of the 4x100 relay – who also competed in the long jump and set the school record in the triple jump the second time he tried the event.
He held offers from Army and Navy and was sought in the Mountain West by New Mexico and UNLV. He was told by coaches at Northwestern that an offer was on the way, but he told them not to bother as he had decided to commit to Air Force.
“I remember when I was a freshman he was coming out of the prep school and people were already comparing him to Jalen Robinette,” Bugg said, referencing Robinette – the Falcons’ all-time leader in receiving yards who had a similar build and basketball background as Cormier. “He ran a 4.36 (40-yard dash), was 6-3, 215 pounds. He’s a strong dude. Big body. He has all the measurables. It’s just if he gets those stats behind it as well, but he’s a very skilled and talented player without a doubt.”
There’s always been that “if,” even as Cormier has dominated drills and scrimmages for years.
What shouldn’t be in question is how much a big-time receiver can impact Air Force’s run-first offense. Robinette (2015) and Geraud Sanders (2019) led the nation in receiving yards while playing in offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen’s system. The team ranked third nationally in passing efficiency in 2019, helping it to an 11-2 record and a No. 21 national ranking.
Cormier – or Jake Spiewak or anyone else who wins a starting spot at receiver – will have to share the few receiving opportunities with tight end Kyle Patterson, who might be Air Force's only offensive recruit with more hype than Cormier over the past decade. Patterson, a junior, spurned offers from Alabama, UCLA and a handful of other FBS programs to come to Air Force, and he led the team in receiving last season.
Blocking is a big part of playing receiver at Air Force, and Calhoun noted Cormier’s understanding of that part of the game has grown with his knowledge of the offense.
“We’re excited about David Cormier,” receivers coach Ari Confesor told Air Force’s in-house Falcon Vision. “An older guy that hasn’t been out there but has a lot of talent and brings energy and positivity in the room.”
Air Force’s creative team tweeted a picture from practice last week in which Cormier was elevating for a catch. The defender was Bugg, a two-year starter who stands 6-feet tall and is an all-Mountain West candidate. Cormier’s body was shielding Bugg and he was so high that Bugg’s head was barely higher than his waste.
Removed of context, it was a man-amongst-boys image, reinforcing the buzz Cormier has long generated.
Get 🆙 #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/NyDdUZ9v0B— C. Fox (@cfox54) August 12, 2021
Bugg was aware of the picture and saw no shame in it. He was positioned as he was assigned, keeping his outside leverage.
“It happens to the best of us,” he said. “It’s not like I was getting my ankles broke or anything.
“I know that’s exactly where I was supposed to be.”
Perhaps this year, finally, Cormier will be able to say the same.