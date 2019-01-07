The Air Force men's basketball team took turns writing one word for what they planned to provide to the team during conference play.
Pervis Louder’s was an easy choice.
Lead.
“Since I’ve been here we’ve had losing seasons,” said Louder, the Falcons’ lone senior. “Honestly, I just want to lead the team to wins. I can’t really shy away from it. I’m the only one. Going out there and doing whatever I can to help the team.”
Louder has played the part expected of him in the two games since making that pledge. He logged 39 combined minutes off the bench against New Mexico and Utah State, scoring 18 points with eight assists, two steals, two blocks and just one turnover.
“I thought he was an unbelievable leader for us tonight,” coach Dave Pilipovich said after the 65-58 loss to New Mexico.
Pilipovich repeated similar praise after a 79-62 loss at Utah State.
The losses, however, haven’t stopped for Air Force (5-9, 0-2 Mountain West) despite Louder’s efforts.
But now, a unique opportunity presents itself. Louder and the Falcons will seek their first Mountain West win of the season at Colorado State in a rare Tuesday night contest. It was at the Rams’ Moby Arena where Louder suffered a season-ending knee injury last year in a 76-71 victory.
Louder can now put the team on the winning path he envisions, and exorcise some bad memories.
Colorado State (5-10, 0-2), under coach Niko Medved, has lost five straight and has dropped two in a row to Air Force after winning 12 straight in the series.
“This team will be fine,” Louder said. “I don’t think we need to do anything different. As long as we keep working hard in practice, hold ourselves accountable, I think we’ll be fine.
“I’ve been playing basketball for I don’t know how long and this is my last year. It’s only a game. I’m just going out there and giving all I’ve got.”