Logan Dorsey’s long Saturday featured a pair of tests, and he aced at least the second one, which came during Switchbacks FC’s match against Tacoma Defiance at Weidner Field.
Dorsey, a 16-year-old member of the Rapids Academy, started the day with a more traditional test for a teenager - the ACT - at 8:30 a.m near his Evergreen home.
“It’s the second time,” Dorsey, a Gonzaga University commit, explained.
“I need to get a better score.”
The second test started well after a two-hour drive to Colorado Springs, where Dorsey started on the bench for the Switchbacks’ USL Championship match against Tacoma.
Just after the second half started and with the Switchbacks a goal ahead, Colorado Springs coach Steve Trittschuh told Dorsey and another player that one would be used to replace Matt Hundley on the left wing.
“I was feeling good,” Dorsey said. “And they called my name.”
Dorsey came on for Hundley in the 67th minute. Four minutes later, he had his first professional goal, burying a loose ball inside the box after a corner kick and putting the hosts up 2-0 en route to an important 3-0 win over the Defiance, which sits at the bottom of the USL’s Western Conference.
If the fans lining the players’ path back to the locker room were any indication, Dorsey had passed with flying colors.
“Dorsey, give me some, come here,” a fan yelled after Dorsey received congratulations from the Switchbacks’ coaching staff and USL general manager Brian Crookham after the game.
“It feels amazing,” Dorsey said. “I mean, I’ve been dreaming for this my whole life. Finally got to come out here and give it a real shot. I’d like to thank the coaches, everyone.”
Trittschuh gave Dorsey and Brandon Farmelo, who replaced Saeed Robinson later in the match, a strong score.
“We’ve seen what Logan can do. He adds energy to the game, and I mean, he put some quality in, too,” Trittschuh said.
“The young kids came in and did well.”
Jordan Burt, the captain, scored the first goal midway through the first half after Tacoma goalkeeper Trey Muse, a former teammate of Dorsey’s older brother Griffin at Indiana, took a heavy touch after receiving a pass. Burt chased after and blocked Muse’s clearance. After the ball landed near the goal line and spun sideways, the captain just had to chase it down and pass it into an open goal, the easiest tally of his three-game scoring spree.
“It spun right back to me. A lot of my college teammates are going to make fun of me because those are the goals I usually score,” Burt, a Butler University product, said.
“I’ve never been the most skilled player on any team I’ve played (on), so I’ve got to make up for it off the ball.”
After Dorsey doubled the lead, Ish Jome took a through ball from Mike Seth, who was denied by Muse on a couple quality chances, and calmly beat the rookie goalkeeper for the final goal of a 3-0 win that saw the Switchbacks close within four points of the final playoff spot after a stretch of five straight losses.
“For me, it wasn’t our best game. I felt we were too flat, but we’ll take three points, three goals,” Trittschuh said.
“We’ll take it right now any way we can.”
It might’ve been an unremarkable day for the coach, but not for his 16-year-old scoring substitute.
“Long day,” Dorsey admitted, “but best day ever.”