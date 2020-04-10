Whenever the Switchbacks get back to preparing for games as a group, coach Alan Koch will have the ability to field two full sides in practice.
The Colorado Springs United Soccer League Championship signed four players to academy contracts Friday, including two who appeared for the club in 2019, to bring the number of players on roster to 25. All four — Logan Dorsey, Alejandro Padilla, Donovan Roux and Andrew Cordes — previously played in the Colorado Rapids’ academy.
“They’ve all shown the Rapids something,” Koch said.
“Now it’s going to be very interesting to see how they do in our environment.”
Dorsey made five appearances last season and scored in a 3-0 win over Tacoma Defiance in June. The 17-year-old forward is committed to Gonzaga and retains NCAA eligibility with an academy contract. Koch, formerly a college coach, likes that the young players get a taste of the professional ranks while keeping the option open to go to college.
“Logan is an excellent goal scorer and we will challenge him to see if he can score goals at the USL level,” Koch said in the club release. “He has been impressive when he has trained with our squad, and hopefully we can provide further opportunities for him to progress his game.”
Padilla, a 19-year-old defender whose family moved to Colorado Springs after he joined the MLS academy, also made a few appearances for the Switchbacks last year.
“Ale has done very well with us over the course of preseason and is getting more and more comfortable dealing with the rigors of the professional game,” Koch said. “By training in the professional environment on a daily basis, his consistency will hopefully improve, and this will prepare him to take the next step in his career.”
Roux, an attacking midfielder, and Cordes, a goalkeeper, round out the group of four. Roux, a player with potential to become “a top pro,” according to Koch, also spent a good chunk of the preseason with the Switchbacks and played in a friendly against the University of Denver.
Cordes figures to be the club’s third goalkeeper behind Sean Melvin, who started the club’s only match to be played this season, and Abraham Rodriguez, another former Rapids Academy product who signed a homegrown contract before the season.
“Part of the affiliation is to help the Rapids’ young players along their development pathway and help the Switchbacks with extra players,” Koch said.
“I think the guys can help up, but it’s all going to be about when they get their opportunity, can they grab it.”