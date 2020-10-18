The Denver Broncos got some bodies back with mixed results.
Both Broncos wins this season — under different quarterbacks — featured a convincing impression of a meltdown. Drew Lock, returning from a shoulder injury, looked assured early but threw back-to-back interceptions late, with 10-of-24 passing for 189 yards and no touchdowns in his first game action since Week 2.
Phillip Lindsay, on the other hand, returned from a turf toe injury and played for the first time since Week 1. Coach Vic Fangio suggested he’d be eased back in but circumstances changed late in the week.
Melvin Gordon III was held out of practice and then the game, not due to discipline following his DUI citation, but rather strep throat.
Lindsay took over, racking up 101 yards on 23 carries. He had eight runs of at least 5 yards and his longest was 20.
"I feel like I've got to get some rust off," Lindsay said.
“My offensive line did a great job. They protected me and they got me going.”
Tim Patrick topped 100 receiving yards for the second straight game.
Denver came up empty in the red zone, going 0 for 2. Brandon McManus was there to pick up the slack, but Lindsay called that futility “embarrassing.”
Though there’s adjustments to be made, the third-year pro out of the University of Colorado indicated he was glad to work with Lock again.
“He has that confidence and that swagger, and it’s contagious,” Lindsay said.
“He’s going to continue to grow with us and we’ve just got to get all of us on the same page.”