The Pikes Peak Apex was made for people like Deanna Mayles.

Established in 2020, the event is a multi-day mountain bike challenge that showcases the beauty, diversity of trails across the Pikes Peak region.

The event returns for its fourth go around this weekend under the new ownership of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation. It's also the fourth go around time for Mayles who has achieved a higher finish each consecutive year. With a runner-up finish 2022 there's only one more place to go.

Mayles, 30, was there at the first Pikes Peak Apex in 2020. The race was the culmination of a lifetime of interest in cycling and simultaneously a springboard into a brand new chapter in her passion for the sport. '

Her cycling story began in 2012 in Ohio when she got into road biking with her father. She graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. While at her first job in Tucson, Ariz., she picked up mountain biking as a hobby.

In 2019, she moved to Colorado Springs for the dream job of working in the bicycle industry. She joined bicycle component manufacturer SRAM as a reliability engineer. According to Mayles, SRAM attracts cycling enthusiasts of all kinds including racers. After seeing Mayles' cycling talent on display during a few cycling sessions at lunch, her co-workers encouraged her to start racing.

The Apex was her first race.

"Since it was in town that was kind of easy and a lot of my family had encouraged me to try it just cause I was always quick on a bike," she said. "For years people said you should try racing but yeah I just never took the jump and leap into it until recently."

She placed 10th on the women's side in 2020. She followed that up with a fifth-place finish in 2021 and then jumped to second last year.

"That race was something that inspired me to continue racing and I actually went pro in 2022 and now pursuing cycling at a professional level," she said. "But definitely the Apex was the catalyst to me dipping my toes into racing and seeing what that was like and actually finding a huge passion for it."

As Mayles has evolved, so has the event. The Pikes Peak Apex was a four-day event in past years but will be just three days this year, Apex spokesperson Micah Rice said.

Friday afternoon, the first day, is in Palmer Park for an 11-mile loop for a time trial in which riders start 30 seconds to a minute apart from each other.

On Saturday, the Apex moves to Woodland Park for a ride up to Rampart Range for loop around the Rampart Reservoir and back to Woodland Park in a 30-mile excursion.

Sunday, the final day, features a ride from downtown's America the Beautiful Park through Bear Creek Regional Park into Cheyenne Canyon for a loop with a finish at Captain Jack's trail. An award ceremony follows back at American the Beautiful Park. The race to Captain Jack's consists of 21 miles of racing but the ride down from Jack's adds about another nine miles.

"I think the day in Cheyenne Canyon is the premier day, this year it's on Sunday. I think it has the most beautiful views. You see the canyon, you see the city, you see the tunnels," Mayles said. "You ride the lower part of Jones (Park Loop) and Captain Jack's. I think those are some of the best trails in Colorado Springs."

With a $25,000 prize purse split between the top 10 finishers of both the women's category and the open category, the Apex is a professional race but Rice emphasized that they want the race to be open and inviting to amateurs. That played a role in cutting the fourth day from the event as it was hard for some people to secure enough time off from work.

"We're definitely a pro race. We want the pros to come and they're going to race for the prize purse but we really built the event around the amateur racer who is doing this as a big year-long goal for them, kind of a bucket list item," Rice said.

What started as an end goal for Mayles was just the beginning and she now trains for a shot at $3,000 and the women's crown.

"This week I was able to go to Palmer Park and pre-ride some of the sections which is always really nice to be able to see the course before you race it and getting in those super secret special lines just knowing where to go before you are riding up to it," Mayles said. "The other two days are just a lot longer so just pacing with the right people and being strategic with keeping up with the leaders or even riding with some of the men, maybe even get a gap going."

But beyond prize money and placements, the event is about the impact on open spaces and trails in Colorado Springs. The event was formerly owned by the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreational Alliance. The PPORA has a stewardship fund dedicated to the improvement of trails and open spaces throughout the region. According to Rice, the fund has donated $35,000 into that work, 90 percent of which came from the Apex. Notably, $12,000 went to the creation of the new Daniel's Pass and Sweetwater Canyon trails in Cheyenne Canyon.

On top of that, the Apex also hosts volunteer days to help with trail maintenance.

"Just this year, we've put in five volunteer work days with large groups of people out there in Palmer Park. With all of the rain and stuff and weather that we had in the spring, there was some real trail damage," Rice said. "That's great we're going to get (the trails) ready for the race but the fact is it's the community does well with that because now those trails are in better shape than when we came in and we'll be able use those for the rest of the year and they're going to be in much, much better shape when we left."