DENVER – A long, winding journey to the NBA would be nothing new for Jaizec Lottie.
“I shouldn’t be here right now, but I never gave up,” Lottie, who grew up in Aurora, said Thursday after a pre-draft workout with the Nuggets. “I kept confidence and have a lot of good people in my corner, and I got here. I’m very thankful, very blessed to be in this situation.”
Lottie college recruitment dragged well into the summer after his 2017 graduation from Cherokee Trail High School. After an additional summer on the AAU circuit, the 6-foot-2 guard committed to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. He missed the team’s summer workouts and the first week of classes, but quickly proved he belonged at the Division-I level. Lottie started 30 of the Trojans’ 32 games, averaging 7 points and 2.9 assists.
Things got rocky when Wes Flanigan, the coach that recruited him, was fired. Lottie’s number of starts dropped to 17 his sophomore year and five the next season. He hit the transfer portal and planned to continue his career close to home at University of Denver.
“Some things went on, and they didn’t have a scholarship for me anymore,” Lottie said.
Again without a place to play, Lottie wound up at Flagler, a Division-II university in Florida. He started all but one of the 51 games he played there, averaging 24.4 points and 22.9 points, respectively, in his final two college seasons. He added 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his fifth and final season of college basketball.
“It’s just a path that most don’t have to go through, and I’m very fortunate that I went through it, because it made me stronger,” Lottie said. “It made me have a lot of confidence to come out here and play with guys who didn’t take that path.”
One player who took a similar path, albeit in reverse, is Derrick White. White started at Division-II UCCS before transferring to Boulder to play Division I ball for the Buffaloes. Thursday night, he played in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
“I texted and talked to him a lot,” Lottie said. “He took a very similar path. He’s been in my corner since Day 1, since we were kids.”
The other prospects the Nuggets worked out Thursday – Florida forward Anthony Duruji, UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, Marquette’s Darryl Morsell, Buffalo’s Ronaldo Segu and UCLA’s Peyton Watson – all came from higher-profile programs.
“It was amazing just to look down and see the Nuggets across my chest - a surreal feeling,” Lottie said. “I didn’t think I’d make it here, but I got the call and came and just did what I do.”
He grew up watching Allen Iverson, Nene and Carmelo Anthony during their time in Denver and carried his Nuggets fandom into college where he bet teammates Nikola Jokic would win a second consecutive Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’s working toward playing on the big court at Ball Arena, even if that comes with a different team or requires a couple of different stops along the way.
“Even if it’s not with the Nuggets, even if I don’t make a Summer League team, even if I have to go overseas, I’m not going to give up,” Lottie said. “One day you guys will see me here in the NBA. I want you guys to know that now.”
Watson, Morsell feel ready after different college experiences
Morsell played five years of college basketball – the first four at Maryland, where he was named 2021 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and the last with Marquette where the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 13.4 points per game.
Watson played just one season at UCLA where he posted 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game for a talented and experienced Bruins squad.
“It was a huge learning experience," Watson said. "I got better so quickly just always being held accountable, always just being expected to play at a certain standard. I knew I was ready to be a pro.”
Morsell saw plenty of pros as a Terrapin, mentioning he guarded eventual draft picks Carsen Edwards, Cassius Winston and Franz Wagner at different points in his college career.
“That’s what I’m going to have to be at this level, a high-level defender,” Morsell said. “I’m confident in myself, confident in my ability.”