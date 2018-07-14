Loanee left-back Kip Colvey played his first game against Sacramento Republic FC with the Switchbacks on Saturday night.
Colvey was announced as a loan player Friday and was able to practice with the team just two times prior to Saturday’s game.
His transition has been pretty smooth so far.
“It can be tough at times depending on the situation,” Colvey said. “But I think here … they’ve been pretty welcoming and I got to train on Thursday and Friday with the team, so you get those two days and I think that was enough to … kind of get an idea of how the team wants to play.”
New Zealand native Colvey, 24, has played 208 minutes with the Colorado Rapids and has started three games this year. In 2011, he helped New Zealand reach the 16th round of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Colvey knew of players on the Switchbacks from league play, but doesn’t know anyone as well as fellow loanee Sam Hamilton from the Rapids.
Defensive midfielder Hamilton played with the Switchbacks last week in Oklahoma City against OKC Energy FC, which is uncommon for a loan player.
Hamilton’s loan agreement with the Switchbacks was announced April 27. Since then he’s played with the team every chance he’s been available and not been playing with the Rapids.
Colvey and Hamilton often carpool to games and practices in the mornings, as both live in Denver.
“It’s super comforting to have Kip out here,” Hamilton said. “Him and I are good buddies, so when I found out he was coming down here I was really pumped.”
Colvey isn’t the only familiar face for Hamilton.
“I went to school with Jordan, Karsten and Taylor,” Hamilton said. “So the three of them and myself were already really good buddies, so I’ll see them on the weekends here and there. Like Jordan stayed at my house in the off season. I see Karsten all the time cause he’s a Colorado kid.”
According to a Colorado Rapids release, the Denver-based team’s official loan with Charleston Independence FC will terminate at the end of this season, unless renewed. That might offer the Switchbacks an opening, or if anything, an opportunity to strengthen their growing partnership with the Rapids.