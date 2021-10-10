At Pittsburgh
Second quarter
Steelers 10, Broncos 6
The Broncos don't convert. Brandon McManus with his second field goal of the game.
Teddy Bridgewater sacked. Third-and-goal from the 17.
Rookie RB Javonte Williams with a 49-yard run for the Broncos. First and goal inside the 10.
Steelers 10, Broncos 3
Broncos 0 for 3 on third down and are forced to punt to the Steelers.
Chris Boswell converts a 48-yard field goal. Steelers go up by a touchdown. 12:42 to play in the quarter.
Steelers RB Najee Harris has 45 yards (39 rushing, 6 receiving) in the first quarter as Pittsburgh dominates time of possession in the first quarter
First quarter
Steelers 7, Broncos 3
Brandon McManus converts for Denver after a fumble recovery. 1:43 to play.
Turnover by Roethlisberger, Broncos ball.
Falcon high school star Kalen Ballage gets his first carry of the season for the Steelers.
Steelers 7, Broncos 0
Diontae Johnson catches a 50-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger.
After suffering their first loss of the season last week at home against the Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos (3-1) look to bounce back as they hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3).
The Broncos are searching for their first 3-0 start on the road in six years.
