At Pittsburgh

Second quarter

Steelers 10, Broncos 6

The Broncos don't convert. Brandon McManus with his second field goal of the game.

Teddy Bridgewater sacked. Third-and-goal from the 17. 

Rookie RB Javonte Williams with a 49-yard run for the Broncos. First and goal inside the 10.

Steelers 10, Broncos 3

Broncos 0 for 3 on third down and are forced to punt to the Steelers.

Chris Boswell converts a 48-yard field goal. Steelers go up by a touchdown. 12:42 to play in the quarter.

Steelers RB Najee Harris has 45 yards (39 rushing, 6 receiving) in the first quarter as Pittsburgh dominates time of possession in the first quarter

First quarter

Steelers 7, Broncos 3

Brandon McManus converts for Denver after a fumble recovery. 1:43 to play.

Turnover by Roethlisberger, Broncos ball.

Falcon high school star Kalen Ballage gets his first carry of the season for the Steelers.

Steelers 7, Broncos 0

Diontae Johnson catches a 50-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger. 

After suffering their first loss of the season last week at home against the Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos (3-1) look to bounce back as they hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3).

The Broncos are searching for their first 3-0 start on the road in six years.

