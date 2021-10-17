DENVER — The Broncos return to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon to take on the rival Las Vegas Raiders and looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Live updates:
4Q 7:47 Raiders 34, Broncos 17
Broncos fans just watched the Raiders offense beat out the Broncos defense once again in one-on-one coverage. Now they are heading out. Raiders tacked on another field goal, and have this one pretty much locked down as time winds down.
4Q 11:22 Raiders 31, Broncos 17
The Broncos are out of challenges, but luckily for them all turnovers are reviewed. An interception was overturned, and the Broncos took advantage of their lucky break, scoring their first touchdown since their opening drive. Teddy Bridgewater threw to Courtland Sutton for a 12-yard score. They have just over 11 minutes to try to make up the rest of the deficit.
3Q 0:07 Raiders 31, Broncos 10
Well, this one is becoming a blowout. Josh Jacobs with a three-yard touchdown for the Raiders. Do the Broncos have another comeback in them in the fourth quarter? They have a lot they need to fix if they stand a chance.
3Q 2:19: Teddy Bridgewater turns the ball over
Double fumble! But only one turnover. Broncos were slowly making progress when Bridgewater fumbled the ball, recovered by the Raiders. Derek Carr lost control on the next snap, but his teammates picked it up.
3Q 6:38: Raiders 24, Broncos 10
Javonte Williams avoided a tackle, then leaded the Broncos into the red zone with a 30-yard run. But the Broncos couldn't find the end zone, and wasted a timeout trying to challenge a play that wasn't even close. Alas, they settled for a field goal to at least get to double digits.
3Q 11:27: Raiders 24, Broncos 7
Things are getting ugly for the Broncos. The Raiders walked down the field, taking advantage of gaps in the Broncos' defense to score another touchdown. This time it was Kenyan Drake who walked it into the end zone.
Alexander Johnson is out for the second half
Johnson, an inside linebacker, has been ruled out with a chest injury that he suffered at the end of the second quarter. A big loss for the Broncos, as he's the play caller for the defense.
Halftime: Raiders 17, Broncos 7
Broncos will get the ball back to start the second half, hoping to make something happen on offense. Teddy Bridgewater threw for just under 100 yards in the first half and was sacked three times.
2Q 0:30: Raiders 17, Broncos 7
The Broncos had a chance to make something happen before halftime, getting the ball back with just over two minutes to play. But a holding call on Noah Fant and a pass interference call on Courtland Sutton ruined any progress.
So the Raiders got the ball back, and made the most of the opportunity. They drove down the field in less than a minute to score with 30 seconds remaining in the first half.
1Q 2:40: Raiders 10, Broncos 7
Broncos called a timeout to regroup before a big Raiders third down. They stopped them from getting into the end zone, but the Raiders still notched a 50-yard field goal to take the lead back.
1Q, 6:57: Broncos 7, Raiders 7
The 24-game streak is over. The Broncos scored on the opening drive for the first time since December, 2019, with Teddy Bridgewater finding Tim Patrick for a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game.
1Q, 11:54: Raiders 7, Broncos 0
The Raiders needed just over three minutes to get down the field to take an early lead. Derek Carr connected with Henry Ruggs III for a 48-yard touchdown.
Pregame
After a 3-0 start, the Broncos have fallen to the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers the past two weeks.
They take on a reeling Raiders team after coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night after more leaked emails revealed homophobic and misogynistic language.
The Raiders have also lost two in a row after starting 3-0. This is the 122nd meeting between the franchises, with the Raiders leading 66-53-2.